Over 1 million people watched Ireland’s Grand Slam win
A 35.4 per cent share of the viewing across Irish television made it a new record for TV3
Ireland’s Rory Best, Peter O’Mahony and team mates celebrate with the Six Nations trophy during the presentation at the end of the match. Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters
Ireland’s Grand Slam win over England at Twickenham on Saturday was the highest rated programme on Irish television so far this year with an average of 951,000 people tuning in.
A further 100,000 people tuned in to watch the match on the TV3 player online, bringing the total figure of viewers up to 1,328,000.
It all contributed to a 35.4 per cent share of the daily TV viewing in Ireland – a new record for TV3.
The high viewing figures were also despite some pre-game trouble with the signal as Virgin Media customers around Dublin were unable to tune into TV3.
However, the issue was fixed shortly before the game started.