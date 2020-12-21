Garry Ringrose to miss Munster game after suffering jaw knock in Northampton win

Garry Ringrose must undergo yet another period of recuperation after suffering a second jaw injury. Ringrose, who broke his jaw against Italy in October, returned for Leinster against Northampton last Saturday only to require treatment following an early head clash with Jimmy O’Brien.

Ringrose returned to the pitch, after 14 minutes in the changing room, but O’Brien did not. The young fullback was entered into the “graduated return to play protocols” following Leinster’s 35-19 victory at the RDS.

Rhys Ruddock (ribs) and Harry Byrne, who injured his back in the warm-up, are being “further assessed” but both will struggle to make the trip to Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day.

Ed Byrne (calf) and Jack Conan (neck) have done enough to be available for selection against Munster but Tadhg Furlong continues his long-term rehabilitation from a calf problem.