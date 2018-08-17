Champions Cup fixtures 2018/19: Leinster’s defence starts at home to Wasps

Leinster will begin the defence of their Champions Cup title at home to Wasps on Friday October 12th (7.45pm ko) - the opening fixture of the 2018/19 competition.

Munster meanwhile face a round one trip to Sandy Park to play Exeter on Saturday October 13th (3.30pm), before Ulster face Leicester Tigers in Belfast later the same day (5.30pm).

A week later Munster welcome Gloucester to Thomond Park on Saturday October 20th (1.0pm), before Ulster travel to play last year’s losing finalists Racing 92 (6.30pm).

Leinster are the last of the provinces in action on the Heineken Cup’s second weekend, as they travel to play fellow four-time winners Stade Toulousain on Sunday October 21st (4.15pm).

Round One

Friday October 12th 2018

Pool One: Leinster v Wasps, 7.45pm, RDS Arena (BT Sport)

Saturday October 13th

Pool One: Bath v Toulouse, 1.0pm, The Rec (Channel 4, TV3, BT Sport, beIN)

Pool Two: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, 3.15pm, Sandy Park (BT Sport)

Pool Five: Montpellier v Edinburgh, 3.15pm, GGL Stadium (beIN, BT Sport)

Pool Four: Scarlets v Racing 92, 5.30pm, Parc y Scarlets (BT Sport/beIN)

Pool Four: Ulster v Leicester Tigers, 5.30pm, Kingspan Stadium (BT Sport)

Sunday October 14th

Pool Two: Gloucester v Castres, 1.0pm, Kingsholm (BT Sport/beIN)

Pool Three: Lyon v Cardiff Blues, 1.0pm, Stade de Gerland (beIN/BT Sport)

Pool Five: Toulon v Newcastle Falcons, 3.15pm, Stade Felix-Mayol (beIN/BT Sport)

Pool Three: Glasgow Warriors v Saracens, 3.15pm, Scotstoun (BT Sport)

Full fixtures to follow.