Dalang takeaway: Korean food that hasn’t been dulled down for Irish tastes ]

Dalang Korean Restaurant      Address : 65 Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 H022 Telephone : 01-7645722 Cuisine : Korean Website : https://www.instagram.com/explore/locations/322365357/dalang-korean-restaurant/ Opens in new window Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Dalang opened under its current owners in summer 2022, but has been on the go in one form or another since 2017. It is run by Koreans and Chinese, and the idea is to offer a taste of their homes. The kimchi and dumplings are home-made, and you’ll find an extensive menu that includes sushi, soup, spring rolls, tempura, ramen, Korean-style noodles, Korean fried chicken, bibimbap, spice bags and charcoal barbecue. The sauces, from the Asia Market, get a few in-house tweaks to punch up the flavours. There is no mention of food provenance, and I was unable to ascertain where the chicken is from.

What did we order?

Vegetable tempura, pan-fried dumplings, bibimbap with beef, mixed seafood soup, fried kimchi and pork with tofu and pan-fried tofu.

How was the service?

Ordering online was straightforward and the food was delivered promptly.

Was the food nice?

The vegetable tempura was a disappointment. Even though this is a reminder that it’s not the best thing to order for delivery, the batter was completely overcooked. Six pan-fried pork dumplings were considerably better and worked well dipped in soy sauce with chopped spring onion.

READ MORE

The bibimbap came with steamed rice mixed with sautéed vegetables and beef, topped with a fried egg. I was impressed to see the yolk was still soft. It tasted a bit bland, lacking in gochujang and heat, though I may have missed ticking the chilli oil option when ordering.

[ Dalang takeaway: Korean food that hasn’t been dulled down for Irish tastesOpens in new window ]

The mixed seafood soup had a selection of prawns, mussels, fish, squid, tofu and vegetables in a fiery, spicy broth. It was very tasty, though the squid was tough. The fried kimchi and pork with tofu was another strong dish, a generous portion, with the flavour of the kimchi coming through well. Crunchy Bok choi, mixed with the pork and plenty of sauce, worked nicely.

What about the packaging?

The delivery came in a plastic bag. All of the containers were plastic, so recyclable, but far from ideal. There are plans to switch to compostable packaging.

What did it cost?

€61.09 for dinner for three people: vegetable tempura, €8.50; pan-fried dumplings, €8.90; bibimbap with beef, €12.90; mixed seafood soup, €13.90; fried kimchi and pork with tofu, €13.90; plus service fee, €2.99.

Where does it deliver?

Open daily, noon-11pm. Prices are lower at lunchtime – noon-4pm – to cater to the student crowd. Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats deliver within a 5km radius.

Would I order it again?

Yes. It’s good value, and the food doesn’t feel overly adapted for the Irish palate. The menu includes both familiar and more unusual dishes. I’d skip the tempura and bibimbap next time.