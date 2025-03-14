Five simple ways to spruce up your home for spring

Transforming your home doesn’t always require big renovations. Sometimes, the smallest changes can make a sizeable impact. So, if you’re looking to refresh your home this spring, here are five simple and effective ways to give it an instant lift.

1 Get a handle on it

Upgrading your door handles is one of the easiest ways to give your home a whole new look. However, it’s important to choose replacements that are compatible with your existing fittings. If your doors currently have lever handles, switching to knobs may not be straightforward, as the hole placement is designed for a lever mechanism. A knob could end up too close to the edge of the door, making it awkward to use.

If you’re thinking about changing the finish of your handles, switching from chrome to brass or black, for example, remember that hinges and other visible hardware should match for a cohesive look. While updating handles is easy, replacing hinges can be more complicated and expensive than you might expect. If you’re after a quick and budget-friendly update, it’s best to stick with the same finish and simply upgrade the handles.

Other handles worth updating are those on your kitchen cabinets and wardrobes. Swapping out standard fittings for something more distinctive can instantly transform the look of your cabinetry. There’s a huge variety of finishes and styles, including metals, wood and more unusual materials such as leather or ceramics. A simple way to create a more custom, high-end look is to mix handle styles. Using knobs for doors and pulls for drawers works particularly well, adding both character and practicality.

2 Make a runner for it

Swapping a full stair carpet for a runner is an easy way to give it a more polished and elegant look

Your staircase is often overlooked when it comes to styling, but swapping a full stair carpet for a runner is an easy way to give it a more polished and elegant look. It’s also a great way to introduce texture, colour and even pattern in to your hallway, adding interest without overwhelming the space.

Since stairs get a lot of wear and tear, it’s important to choose a durable material. An 80 per cent wool and 20 per cent nylon blend is a great option, as it holds up well to foot traffic while still feeling soft underfoot. A good underlay is also worth investing in – it makes the runner more comfortable to walk on and helps extend its lifespan.

For a more tailored finish, consider edging your runner with a contrasting binding, or adding stair rods. These small details can give your staircase a more polished, high-end look while keeping it practical and hard-wearing.

3 Light it up

Updating your pendant lights is one of the easiest ways to give a room an instant lift. The right lighting doesn’t just brighten a space, it creates atmosphere, defines different areas, and adds a stylish focal point.

The hallway is a great place to make a statement. Since it’s a space you and your guests pass through rather than spend time in, you can afford to go bold without it feeling overwhelming. A striking pendant here not only adds interest but also sets the tone for the rest of your home, making a strong first impression.

Over a dining table, a pendant light helps create a more defined and inviting space, particularly in open-plan rooms. Getting the height right is key – it should sit above your head when you’re seated and below eye level when you’re standing. This ensures it casts a warm, intimate glow without blocking views across the table.

In the kitchen, over-island lighting needs to be both practical and stylish. A single large linear pendant gives a sleek, modern feel, while multiple smaller pendants create symmetry and add character. Dimmable lights are a great option, allowing you to switch from bright task lighting when cooking to soften mood lighting for entertaining.

4 Outdoor lighting

Most homes focus on interior lighting, but outdoor lighting can be just as impactful. At night, it transforms your garden from a dark space into a beautiful feature, creating a much more inviting view from inside. Well-placed lighting, whether it’s a soft uplighter beneath a tree, lanterns along a pathway, or subtle wall lights can highlight architectural details, landscaping and planting, making your garden feel like a natural extension of your home.

Outdoor lighting isn’t just for summer evenings; it also makes a real difference in the darker months. Instead of looking out on to black glass, you’ll see a softly lit garden that adds warmth and depth, even in winter.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, solar-powered lamps are a great alternative to wired lighting. They’re easy to install, require no maintenance, and create a soft, ambient glow, perfect for pathways, patios or nestled among flower beds for a subtle, atmospheric effect.

5 A new leaf

Houseplants add height, texture, and a sense of life to a space

Houseplants are a designer’s go-to styling trick for good reason. They add height, texture and a sense of life to a space, instantly making a room feel more considered and complete. A large fig or palm can act as a sculptural focal point, filling an empty corner and bringing a natural, organic element into your home.

If you’re not confident with plant care, there are plenty of low-maintenance options that still make an impact – snake plants and ZZ plants are great choices that thrive with minimal attention. And if you’d rather skip the upkeep altogether, there are some incredibly realistic artificial alternatives available. Even an oversized vase filled with branches or dried foliage can create a similar effect, adding warmth and texture without any maintenance.