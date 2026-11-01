Rugby

Sam Prendergast expected to be fit for Ireland’s game against Argentina

Jimmy O’Brien will also be available after he passed the return to play protocols following concussion

Sam Prendergast is expected to be fit for Ireland's Nations Championship game against Argentina on Friday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Sam Prendergast is expected to be fit for Ireland's Nations Championship game against Argentina on Friday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Sun Nov 01 2026 - 11:361 MIN READ

Sam Prendergast continues to improve after suffering a wrist injury in Leinster training and the Ireland management are optimistic that he also will be available for selection for Friday’s night’s Nations Championship game against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium (8.10pm).

There was also good news concerning jimmy O’Brien, who has recovered from the concussion he sustained against Munster and passed the return to play protocols.

The IRFU confirmed that over 48,400 tickets have been sold for this Friday’s game. The team to face Argentina will be named on Wednesday afternoon.

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John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer
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