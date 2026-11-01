Sam Prendergast expected to be fit for Ireland’s game against Argentina

Sam Prendergast is expected to be fit for Ireland's Nations Championship game against Argentina on Friday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Sam Prendergast continues to improve after suffering a wrist injury in Leinster training and the Ireland management are optimistic that he also will be available for selection for Friday’s night’s Nations Championship game against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium (8.10pm).

There was also good news concerning jimmy O’Brien, who has recovered from the concussion he sustained against Munster and passed the return to play protocols.

The IRFU confirmed that over 48,400 tickets have been sold for this Friday’s game. The team to face Argentina will be named on Wednesday afternoon.