Leinster pack must front up as Sharks will take no prisoners

URC : Sharks v Leinster , Kings Park, Saturday, 5.30pm – Live on Premier Sports 1

Robbie Henshaw might be checking the fine print in his contract. Filling in at flanker for a scrum or two during a game is one thing, but to act as primary cover, that’s a different conversation. However, needs must, and it is a ‘break glass’ option.

As a specific set of circumstances, it is apposite that his opposing number at inside centre, Sharks captain Andre Esterhuizen, has fulfilled both roles in midfield and backrow for the Springboks. Whatever transpires, they are likely to see a great deal of each other.

Henshaw is the only change to the backline from last week’s defeat to the Lions, replacing the injured Charlie Tector. Leinster carry four backs on the bench, including outhalf Sam Prendergast, who is set for his first involvement a little earlier than anticipated as Harry Byrne is sidelined and Joey Carbery not yet ready for action.

Academy prospects Hugo McLaughlin and Ciarán Mangan can cover the three-quarter line. Leinster’s back play was excellent at times in Johannesburg last week, with 20-year-old fullback Todd Lawlor a standout.

There’s no point pretending the Sharks aren’t going to come after Leinster up front and in the set piece, even with Ox Nche and Eben Etzebeth starting on the bench. The visitors have prepared for the challenge by recalling Ireland internationals Rónan Kelleher and Thomas Clarkson to the frontrow, and switching Andrew Porter back to his more familiar position at loosehead prop.

Alan Spicer joins Conor O’Tighearnaigh in the secondrow, enabling Ryan Baird to relocate to blindside flanker. He is joined in the backrow by the returning Josh van der Flier, while Josh Ericson will look to build on last week’s fine display.

The Sharks have brilliant young prospect Luan Giliomee at fullback, oodles of pace on the wing, power and football in the centre, bulk in the front five, an athletic backrow, and a familiar face in Leinster old boy Jason Jenkins. The bench also includes Ethan Hooker.

Leinster’s halfbacks contributed handsomely last week, scrumhalf Fintan Gunne with a hat-trick of tries while Caspar Gabriel showed he is evolving nicely as a player and playmaker. What hurt them at altitude was giving away penalties, coughing up 50-60 metres of territory.

At sea level in Durban, that won’t be on the table to the same extent. However, Leinster must find a way to lock down the scrum to the satisfaction of the three wise men. No gifts. They showed resilience and flair last week, and those qualities will be central to their chances again here.

SHARKS: L Giliomee; E van der Merwe, J Julius, A Esterhuizen (capt), L Bester; V Moyo, J Hendrikse; T du Toit, E Mnebelele, V Koch; J Jenkins, D Landsberg; P Buthelezi, M Tshituka, N Hatton. Replacements: E Bester, O Nche, H Jacobs, E Etzebeth, M Romao, I van Zyl, Z Siyaya, E Hooker.

LEINSTER: T Lawlor; T O’Brien, H Cooney, R Henshaw, A Osborne; C Gabriel, F Gunne; A Porter, R Kelleher (capt), T Clarkson; C O’Tighearnaigh, A Spicer; R Baird, J van der Flier, J Ericson. Replacements: G McCarthy, A Usanov, N Smyth, B Deeney, C Mangan, O Coffey, S Prendergast, H McLaughlin.

Referee: B Breakspear (Wales).