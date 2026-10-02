Rugby

Front-footed Ulster can cause an upset in Glasgow

Last half-hour against Edinburgh last weekend was Ulster at their dazzling best

Jacob Stockdale will start at fullback for Ulster against Glasgow Warriors. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Jacob Stockdale will start at fullback for Ulster against Glasgow Warriors. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Fri Oct 02 2026 - 17:003 MIN READ
URC: Glasgow v Ulster, Scotstoun, Saturday, 5.30pm – Live on Premier Sports 2

This is an early gut check for Ulster. Last week’s defeat to Edinburgh was painful, the performance as much as the result. The torpor with which Richie Murphy’s side played in the opening 50 minutes fell well below the standards and talent of the group.

But what ensued thereafter threatened a remarkable comeback from 34-5 down as Ulster shook off the inertia and produced the calibre of attacking rugby that characterised so many of their best displays last season. They were sharp and incisive and briefly looked like rescuing a cause that seemed lost.

The chase eventually perished on one or two mistakes down the stretch, but they can take considerable learnings from the disappointment.

This weekend’s assignment is tougher on paper, a trip to Scotstoun to take on a Glasgow side that has made three changes from their win over Munster in Limerick, including the return of Scotland centre Sione Tuipolotu.

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Jacob Stockdale is set for a landmark occasion, his 150th appearance for the province, and his positioning at fullback is a reminder of the pace and power in Ulster’s backline. Chay Mullins and Zac Ward are consummate finishers, so it would be a dereliction not to give them some decent possession to work off.

Ethan McIlroy’s selection at outside centre is genuinely interesting. He is an accomplished player at fullback and on the wing, but made a couple of starts at outside centre last season, against Munster and the Stormers. He’s got the footwork and pace to pose problems for Stafford McDowall.

A catalyst in Ulster’s revival last weekend was the introduction of Matthew Devine at scrumhalf, and it’s reflected in his place in the run-on team, with Nathan Doak named on the bench. The latter is part of a returning Irish contingent that includes hooker Tom Stewart, secondrow Cormac Izuchukwu and number eight Bryn Ward.

There’s no shortage of oomph on the bench in a six-two split that includes summer signings Eduardo Bello and Ben Donnell. Former Ireland under-20 international Henry Walker made an impact last week, while the return of Juarno Augustus highlights an embarrassment of backrow options.

Glasgow are three-score favourites with the oddsmakers, that’s primarily down to Ulster’s performance last week rather than any disparity in ability. The visitors need to bring much higher levels of intensity and aggression to supplement their other qualities. If they do, they’ll be in the conversation.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: J McKay; K Rowe, S McDowall (capt), S Tuipulotu, J Dobie; D Lancaster, G Horne; P Schickerling, G Hiddleston, F Richardson; G Brown, M Williamson; A Miller, A Fraser, M Fagerson. Replacements: S Stephen, N McBeth, S Talakai, S Cummings, R Darge, M Duncan, C Reidy, B Kuenzle.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; C Mullins, E McIlroy, J Benson, Z Ward; J Murphy, M Devine; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart (capt), K Knox; C Izuchukwu, E Snyman; J McKillop, D McCann, B Ward. Replacements: H Walker, T McAllister, E Bello, B Donnell, J McNabney, N Doak, J Flannery, J Augustus.

Referee: C Allison (South Africa).

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John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer
The Counter Ruck

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