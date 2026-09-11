Springboks and All Blacks look to lay down World Cup marker in final Test

South Africa will play New Zealand at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photograph: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Fourth Test (SA lead series 2 - 1): South Africa v New Zealand, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Saturday, 10pm – Live on Sky Sports

World champions South Africa go in search of ‌a third successive Test victory over New Zealand on Saturday that would secure the four-game series and ‌lay down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup.

The final game of New Zealand’s six-week, eight-match tour ​of South Africa is being played in the United States as the top-ranked sides in the world look to promote the “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” series to a wider audience.

The 70,000-seater venue, home to the ​NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, is close to a sell-out, organisers said, adding considerably to the receipts from ⁠the tour, which the two unions share.

South Africa lead 2-1 after three ‌bruising ‌contests.

“The ​games have been tough and physically demanding, but we cherish every moment of it,” said South African lock Eben Etzebeth in ⁠the build-up.

Etzebeth added that while ​the World Cup represents the pinnacle of ​rugby success, it does not have the same intensity as taking on the All ‌Blacks for four straight weekends.

“Surely the toughest ​challenge in the game,” he said.

The series has taken a heavy toll on ⁠New Zealand, who have lost inspirational ⁠captain Ardie Savea ​to injury and make wholesale changes to a beleaguered forward pack.

The Springboks have dominated the forward contest, seeking to outmuscle the Kiwis.

The All Blacks have employed a fast, running game that has brought 13 tries to eight for South Africa, but the tourists have been giving away too many penalties.

“We’re really clear on their DNA and how they want to play,” said ‌All Blacks coach Dave ⁠Rennie on Thursday. “They’ll be clear on what we want to do, and it’s a real contrasting type of style, which I think brings ‌the intrigue.”

SOUTH AFRICA: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van ‌den Berg; Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw; Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok.

NEW ZEALAND: Damian McKenzie; Will Jordan, Anton ‌Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby; Richie Mo’unga, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor (capt), Fletcher Newell; Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry; Tupou Vaa’i, Ethan Blackadder, Peter Lakai.

Replacements: Asafo ​Aumua, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).

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