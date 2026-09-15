Munster can call on Marnus van der Merwe as South African hooker recovers from calf injury

Marnus van der Merwe has recovered from a calf injury and is available to Munster. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster’s new signing Marnus van der Merwe as has recovered from the calf injury he sustained with the Scarlets last season. The 29-year-old South African hooker has returned to full training and took part in the internal hit-out at Crescent College Comprehensive last week.

Van der Merwe, who spent six seasons with the Cheetahs before his two years with the Scarlets, is thus set to be involved in Friday’s preseason clash against Leicester Tigers at Virgin Media Park (7.15pm).

It will be the Munster’s final warm-up ahead of the URC season-opener against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park on Saturday week at 5.30pm.

Alex Nankivell, recently crowned both the players’ and supporters’ player of the season awards for the 2025-26 campaign, was also involved last week having missed the preseason game against La Rochelle with a knock.

Outhalf JJ Hanrahan has sustained a concussion and is unavailable this weekend. Hooker Max Clein is also unavailable with a neck injury.

Munster A will also be in action this weekend and face Connacht Eagles on the Thomond Park back pitch on Friday at 1pm.