Rising hopes Irish sides may join Premiership Women’s Rugby as part of English league’s expansion

The IRFU is hoping to secure a couple of team places in the Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) in England in advance of the 2028-2029 season as the tournament considers an expansion beyond its constituent clubs.

It’s a sensible move and a legitimate aspiration. England are the world champions and untouchable in the Women’s Six Nations. The PWR is light years ahead in playing standards globally, is underpinned by good crowds and decent financial investment and is where several of Ireland’s top players ply their trade professionally.

Exposure to elite-level competition on a weekly basis would certainly have a positive impact of the development of Ireland’s best players.

Direct discussions and a feasibility study, which included suitable stadiums, began in April. The IRFU is now awaiting confirmation regarding the next step in the process.

IRFU head of women’s strategy Lynne Cantwell spoke about the details as part of her one-year update on the union’s women’s and girls’ rugby strategy.

In April the PWR came out to say it was seeking an expression of interest in joining the tournament, Cantwell said.

The IRFU inquired as to the process and was told to apply via the Celtic Challenge. Two of the six teams in the tournament – the Wolfhounds, the reigning champions, and the Clovers – are under the IRFU, the four provinces combining to make up the two squads.

“We had to meet and submit a huge, big data dump, which took a considerable amount of time,” Cantwell said. “That explored strategy to commercial [projections], to performance plans, to stadium access and accessibility and so on. They [the PWR] interviewed everybody or met everybody to check and challenge the information.

Aoife Dalton of Wolfhounds is tackled by Molly Reardon of Gwalia Lightning during the Celtic Challenge round six match in February in Cork. Photograph: Thomas Flinkow/Sportsfile

“We’re waiting to hear from them. What they have said is that because they’re an entity who are run by shareholders, which is all the PWR clubs and the RFU as a stakeholder, they’ll have a say.

“But it’s a competition that’s run in England, and therefore the governance and sign-off behind any change takes a couple of layers, and therefore we’re not going to know it for another three or four months.”

Outlining the potential benefits, Cantwell said: “The opportunity is incredibly massive. When we look at the elite competition that we want national players and emerging players to be part of, the opportunity to play in a cross-border competition with the Red Roses and the Scottish players and Welsh players is significant.

“It’s the best elite domestic league in the world. A lot of international players play in the English league because of that. The opportunity to be part of that league is exceptional, and therefore we are very focused on exploring it.

“What that means for a player is that she is in a great daily environment, getting great access to training, medical and all those things that she needs on a weekly basis and is playing a really intense competition. The principle [is that] iron sharpens iron, which makes everyone better.”

Cantwell has toured the country listening to concerns of clubs and provinces while outlining the IRFU’s commitment to growing the game for women and girls. The update shows positive trends regarding growing numbers of players, coaches, referees and volunteers, as well as improvement in club pathways.

However, no one is denying that a hard road lies ahead. Sunday’s WXV Test between Ireland and the USA at Tallaght Stadium will not be televised on a free-to-air channel.

To ensure access for supporters, the IRFU has come to an arrangement with TG4, so the game can be shown live on the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

Members of Team Ireland celebrate beating New Zealand in Vancouver two years ago. Photograph: Rich Lam/Getty

“We are disappointed that the WXVs, for example, aren’t more visible from a broadcast point of view,” Cantwell said. “We know that the streaming for our younger audiences is a massive [opportunity], but that’s not to take away from our need to have linear broadcast, because that’s where you want to reach into people’s sittingrooms to be able to watch it.”

Asked what she is most proud of so far in her role, having taken up the role in January 2025, Cantwell picked out Ireland’s game against Scotland in this year’s Six Nations, played in front of a record crowd for a stand-alone women’s rugby fixture at the Aviva Stadium.

She said the IRFU had gone from being a union that only represented boys and men to one which is also representing women and girls in the sport, “equally and equitably”.

“But what I am most proud of is that girls, men, women, anybody who came into that stadium came away feeling happy and ‘vibey’ about sport. They saw a ‘deadly’ game on the field, athletes being the best that they can be. They had a great experience.”

And one of their goals moving forward: sell out the Aviva Stadium for a Women’s Six Nations game. Ireland’s home game against England in next year’s tournament may be the first chance to crack that aspiration.