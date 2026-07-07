Ireland Under-20s make wholesale changes for final pool match against USA

Ireland Under 20 v USA Under 20, Avchala Stadium (10am Irish time, live on Premier Sports)

Andrew Browne has made wholesale changes as Ireland chase a first win of the tournament in their final pool match against the USA, opponents who find themselves in a similar predicament.

There are only four survivors from the run-on Irish team thumped 62-40 by Argentina the last day, right wing Charlie Molony, scrumhalf Christopher Barrett, secondrow Joe Finn and Shannon’s Alex Latsou, who switches from openside flanker to number eight. Ben Blaney will captain the side.

There are two players selected, Barnhall secondrow Sean Walsh and scrumhalf Luke Coffey, who weren’t in the original squad. The presumption, and that’s what it is at this point, is that there have been injuries, and they have been called out to Georgia. Information is sparse.

There are two Sean Walshs, the other is Corinthians centre Sean Walsh, who had a brilliant game against South Africa last November, but missed the Six Nations Championship because of injury. Ulster academy prospect and fullback cum outhalf Daniel Green, a standout last season at this level, gets his first run this year.

Cashel’s Rob Carney returns at outside centre, Johnny O’Sullivan, a regular in the matchday 23 in the Six Nations, makes his first appearance in the tournament, while the same can be said for prop Jamie Conway, Barnhall’s Sean Walsh – he also played in the Six Nations – Corinthians flanker Charlie Keane, hooker Luke McLaughlin and Coffey.

The American team shows 10 changes from the side that lost 68-40 to England last Thursday, having been beaten 78-14 by Argentina in the opening match of the tournament. The fact that they scored six tries in the England game suggests the USA might be a handful in possession.

A priority for Ireland will be to have no regrets after the final whistle. There are times when they have played some brilliant rugby in the defeats to England and Argentina, but they need to be more co-ordinated and cohesive in defence and at the lineout, more accurate in their passing and handling and at times more pragmatic in game management.

Depending on the outcome and results elsewhere, Ireland will be competing for a tournament ranking between fifth and 16th, that will be determined over the final two matches. The goal will be to beat the USA and as a result compete for a final finishing position between fifth and eighth place.

Ireland: Daniel Green (QUB); Charlie Molony (UCD), Rob Carney (Cashel), Sean Walsh (Corinthians), Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University); Charlie O’Shea (UCC), Christopher Barrett (UCC); Adam Cooper (Buccaneers), Duinn Maguire (UCD), Blake McClean (Instonians); Sean Walsh (MU Barnhall), Joe Finn (Garryowen); Charlie Keane (Corinthians), Ben Blaney Terenure College, capt), Alex Lautsou (Shannon). Replacements: Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Max Doyle (UCD), Jamie Conway (Shannon), Paddy Woods (QUB), Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians), Luke Coffey (Blackrock College), Jack Deegan (Blackrock), Daniel Ryan (Corinthians).

USA: Blake Millar; Sialeafuhia, William Darbishire (capt), Leo Keesler-Venables, Finnian Love; Declan Caden, Joseph Sarkees; Colin Donnelly, Aidan Stewart, Tyler Trower; Lyndon Bailey, Tanielu Talaepa; Liam Hill, Yannis Efthymiopoulos, Frank Finicle. Replacements: Salesi Kafovalu, Sawyer Troupe, Quan Nguyen, Piece Kelly, Harrison Cluff, Spencer Huntley, Dane Mitchell, Jack Forebrace.

Referee: George Selwood (England)