Conor Murray: Leinster set for another European final as familiar questions linger

Leinster fans after the Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

I’m living up in Dublin this weather. Not far from the Aviva Stadium. The nervousness before the Champions Cup semi-final last week was palpable when I stopped for coffee or bumped into people on the street.

Leinster were outstanding until they weren’t against Toulon. They got the job done, took their foot off the gas, and had to ride out a shaky endgame.

That’s what people tend to remember. It’s a human instinct, as Leo Cullen noted, to lean into “the bad news.”

You could see the look of relief as Caelan Doris led his team off the field.

Gone are the days when a ticket for a European semi-final at the Aviva would be traded like gold dust. A 38,555 crowd is a healthy crowd for any sport, at any venue, but it is well short of a full house.

That’s the thing. Leinster people are used to these big days. It’s expected now. They’ve turned into Kilkenny hurling and Kerry football. ‘Sure, we’ll travel for the final.’ I hope it never happens with my Limerick hurlers.

But that is the curse of success. People want it to be repeated over and over again without giving the players and coaches due credit for the consistency needed to keep coming back.

Eventually, fans and some players are only sated by trophies. That’s the deal a city team does with the devil – success is continually measured by a higher benchmark.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Clearly, the prevailing mood annoys Cullen. He said as much before and after Saturday’s game. I wonder if his frustration post-match was emphasised to heap the focus on himself, rather than Jacques Nienaber and the players.

If so, it worked. I think the main criticism of Leinster comes from social media rather than traditional media or ex-players.

[ Leinster’s ability to rise from the canvas deserves the admiration of all rugby peopleOpens in new window ]

On Cullen’s watch, since 2015, they have won five URC titles and one European cup. The frustration, it seems, has been created by so many near misses. Reaching three Champions Cup finals in a row is a memorable achievement. There was no shame in losing to La Rochelle twice and Toulouse. None at all.

The dreamers will see a return to Bilbao to face the defending champions Bordeaux-Begles, back at the scene of Leinster’s 2018 win over Racing 92, as a full circle moment.

Clearly, Leinster are operating on a different level to the other three provinces. Ulster have upped their own standards by reaching the Challenge Cup final, where I believe they will overcome Montpellier, even without Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale. Munster are having an unforgettable year, for all the wrong reasons, while Connacht are beginning to simmer as Stuart Lancaster’s influence takes hold.

The story of the 2025/26 season has yet to be fully told. There are a few more twists in the tale.

On Saturday, all roads lead to the Dexcom stadium in Galway. Connacht versus Munster always takes on a life of its own. But it has greater relevance this weekend.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

This is Connacht’s cup final. Win and they can squeeze into the URC playoffs, possibly at the expense of Ulster who are laser-focused on European silverware as a way to qualify for the Champions Cup next season.

With six points separating fifth through ninth in the table, there are 10 valuable points on offer over the next two weekends.

None of this jockeying for places will matter to the Munster and Connacht players. It was always a tricky fixture, playing in the windy old Sportsground, especially with Bundee Aki on the charge. I’m a season too late to experience the Dexcom but the place could catch fire during this neighbourly interpro.

If Munster had maintained the levels required to put 31 points on Leinster in Croke Park back in October, this season would not seem so hectic.

That’s the only way I can describe it. Hectic. There is a difficult summer ahead after Clayton McMillan lost not one but two attack coaches in Mike Prendergast and Roger Randle.

None of the off field stuff will disrupt player preparation. You block out the noise. Stick to your routine. What has hurt Munster readiness for Connacht are the injuries to Tadhg Beirne, Tom Farrell, Oli Jager, Jean Kleyn and Jack Crowley.

Tadhg is the leader and probably the most impactful player in Ireland over the past 12 months. If not longer. He has done unbelievably well to maintain his standards since being named the British and Irish Lions player of the series in Australia last summer.

Rugby is a cruel sport, it waits for nobody. Others have to step up.

It felt like McMillan had hit the ground running after Croker. In truth, Leinster were still struggling from the Lions tour. But the performance was not a figment of my imagination. The physicality of Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson was a glimpse into the future.

Ideally, that future becomes the present over the coming weeks.

Connacht also have an interesting off-season coming under Lancaster. The signing of Jerry Cahir is a great story. The Lansdowne prop has earned a full contract out west after filling the chasm left by injuries to Leinster looseheads Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy, Jack Boyle and Alex Usanov.

Cahir held his own against La Rochelle and Toulon. This is even more impressive after hearing he was on unpaid leave from his day job. Only 25, still young in scrummaging years, he is a direct link from the AIL to the pros. That is something the IRFU must always strive to maintain.

Leinster's Ciarán Frawley. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Lancaster has been busy recruiting from his former team. I was surprised to see Ciarán Frawley missing out on the Leinster match day squad for Toulon. Frawley should excel at Connacht next season. Playing nine to his ten, I always appreciated his intellect. He sees the game a split second ahead of most.

Already an established international outhalf, Ciarán should have a role to play in the Champions Cup final. Leinster missed him against Toulon. In the final test down in South Africa two years ago, his winning drop goal proved that he can close the show in any environment.

If he stays fit. The same goes for Will Connors, a brilliant openside who only has nine caps because of injury.

Frawley and Connors should be starters at club level. It has not worked out at Leinster, but Ireland can profit from their career moves.

In the meantime, Lancaster is quietly building a culture in Connacht that the Leinster boys will know all about.

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