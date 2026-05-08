Leinster fans celebrate after their team's victory against Toulon in last Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Getty Images

Over the next two weeks, we’ll hear a great deal about Leinster’s history of defeats at the business end of the Champions Cup. There is no doubt that constantly stumbling at the final hurdle is worthy of criticism. Within the club, there is a deep feeling of regret and frustration at the many missed opportunities. Since winning in Bilbao in 2018, Leinster have reached a further four finals without adding another star above their crest.

That record would have broken most teams. For eight long years they have come up short in their mission to lift the trophy again, sometimes by the smallest of margins. After each defeat the wider rugby community assumes that the team is done. They couldn’t possibly come back again the following year.

But somehow Leinster always find a way. They are without peer in their ability to regenerate themselves, year after year, and go deep into the competition. It’s a truly remarkable achievement. I can find no other example in elite club rugby history.

Despite the mental and emotional scars, Leinster refuse to cave in. Heartbreak after heartbreak, they somehow drag themselves up off the canvas and find the internal resolve to not only fight another round, but to earn another shot at the title.

This relentless spirit and self belief should be acknowledged and respected across the island. At its best, sport inspires us because it opens a window into the enormity of the human spirit. For many years, Leinster have displayed exceptional grit and a bloody-minded refusal to quit. No matter what you think about Leinster, that deserves our admiration.

Leinster’s Ryan Baird walks past the Champions Cup trophy after defeat to Toulouse in the 2024 final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

As we embark on the countdown to this year’s final, Leo Cullen’s team remain within touching distance of the pinnacle of European rugby. They have witnessed the rise and fall of Saracens, Exeter, La Rochelle and Racing 92. Those clubs briefly reached their zenith and then declined. Despite constantly falling at the last hurdle, the Leinster players have maintained their faith in their coach, their club and in each other.

In making yet another Champions Cup final, Leinster prove that despite the waves of negativity tossed their way – much of it from those who have never laced up a boot – they are not even close to being a spent force.

What makes the team’s actions even more admirable is the high possibility that Bilbao 2026 will deliver further heartbreak.

Leinster reach a record ninth Champions Cup final Listen | 46:26

The difference for Leinster in this final is they will arrive in the Basque city as firm underdogs. Union Bordeaux Bègles are the reigning champions and favourites for a simple reason. They are a complete team in top form.

In their semi-final last Sunday, Bath had 62 per cent of possession, forcing Bordeaux to defend for long periods. But when the French team got their hands on the ball, they cut through Bath – making 18 line breaks compared to Bath’s five and producing 18 offloads to their opponents’ seven. The numbers show they are comfortable on both sides of the ball.

Bordeaux Begles' Damian Penaud is tackled by Bath's Josh Bayliss (second left) during last Sunday's European Champions Cup semi-final at the Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole Stadium. Photograph: Romain Perrocheau/AFP via Getty Images

A combination of factors saw Bordeaux demolish the English champions. They were operating with the benefit of a powerful platform laid down by a dominant pack. They also could call on the blistering speed of Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, allied to the exceptional individual magic of Matthieu Jalibert and Maxime Lucu.

Unlike Leinster, Bordeaux are in peak form. The current campaign has been a struggle for the D4 team. Leinster’s unforced-error count has risen, as has the penalty count and number of yellow cards they have received. On top of that, a long injury list has left them in no position to recreate the powerhouse displays of past years. Leinster have been brave but not brilliant.

It will require their most complete performance of the season, with every aspect of their play at the highest quality, if they are to defeat Bordeaux.

Apart from their magnificent scrummaging performance at the Aviva Stadium last weekend, the rest of their play was well below the standard required to win in Bilbao. A similar performance will end in defeat.

Another significant factor that continues to concern me – and many of the Leinster faithful – could be a problem in the final. Once again, in last weekend’s semi-final against Toulon, Leinster’s defence on the flanks was exposed. In the dying minutes, Toulon finally found a way to attack out wide and ripped the blue team apart. If not for a desperate chasing tackle from Rieko Ioane, Toulon could have knocked Leinster out of the competition.

Bordeaux have the fastest players in European rugby on the wings. Whether it happens through a short kicking game or fast, accurate passing, they are coming for Cullen’s team out wide. That should worry all Leinster fans.

Form and history informs us Leinster should not be able to win in Bilbao. The good news is none of that is relevant in finals. The players are the people who will decide the outcome.

I believe Cullen will be looking at this scenario through a different lens. All of the adversity heaped on his team may turn out to be a gift from the rugby gods. Leinster are long overdue a big game. A season-best performance could be on the cards – one that overcomes everything the opposition tosses their way.

The status of underdogs can transform a team into the best, most potent form of itself. Equally, going into a final as the favourite can be a pressure too heavy to bear.

As always with Leinster, hope springs eternal.