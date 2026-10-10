Leinster look to restore their home fortress against Cardiff

Leinster welcome Cardiff to the Laya Arena on Saturday, hoping to restore the venue to its former fortress. Photograph: Eoin Burke

URC: Leinster v Cardiff, Laya Arena, Saturday, 7.45pm – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1

It’s entirely fitting that Cardiff are the visitors to the refurbished, rebranded Laya Arena, given the Blues provided the opposition when Leinster took their first tentative steps into their new home at the RDS over two decades ago.

Almost 21 years ago to the day – October 15th, 2005 – Leinster hosted Cardiff in a televised Celtic League match in the showjumping arena. The then Leinster CEO Mick Dawson and head of commercial and marketing Conor Hanratty had realised that the province had simply outgrown Donnybrook, with its 7,000 capacity, and a pitch churned up by hosting Bective Rangers, Old Wesley and Leinster schools matches.

With the West Stand being demolished and rebuilt, the old Lansdowne Road wasn’t a viable option, while the RDS CEO, Michael Duffy, was enthusiastic to the idea of Leinster becoming tenants. But the move wasn’t without its hiccups or opposition.

“We brought the floodlights over from the UK,” recalls Dawson. “The van stopped behind the Anglesey stand. The next thing, a big arm stretched up and the floodlights went over the roof of the Anglesey stand.

“John D O’Brien of RTÉ was standing in the middle of the pitch holding some light measure or something. And he came to me and said: “I don’t think we’d be able to do this. I don’t think they’re bright enough’. I thought I was going to start crying.

“But anyway, it all worked out, although we had to bring in two sets of floodlights for the next match just to make sure everything was okay,” Dawson adds, referring to Leinster’s Heineken Cup game against Bath a week later.

“We brought them in from the UK again, but they were delayed en route. ‘Where are the effin’ floodlights?’ I said to Conor. He said: ‘They’re in Enniscorthy now. They should be here shortly’. It was high-risk stuff at the time.”

Leinster hosted Cardiff at the RDS in the Celtic League in October 2005. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Leinster hosted four games there in that 2005-06 season, but none the next as the RDS installed floodlights, relaid the pitch and upgraded facilities before the province signed a 20-year lease and made the switch at the start of the 2007-08 season.

There was opposition to the move at committee level, with some believing that Donnybrook was Leinster’s spiritual home. But the relocation has been more than vindicated, with the recently completed Anglesea Road stand completing the arena’s refurbishment.

When Leinster signed a new 25-year lease with the RDS in October 2022, extending their stay to 2047, Dawson described it as one of the best decisions in Leinster’s history. A statement he stands by. “You’ll see that in Saturday’s full house,” he says.

And absence has made Leinster hearts grow fonder. In the just over two years since their last competitive game at the venue, ‘Aviva fatigue’ has long since set in. As a home, a full RDS is more intimate and more atmospheric than a half-full Aviva. It will also restore a sense of occasion to Leinster’s trips to Lansdowne Road.

But the overdue return also heightens the importance of this game, for as Leo Cullen acknowledges, the onus is now on his team to immediately rebuild that connection with their fans by delivering a statement performance and win.

This game also comes a week before Leinster’s difficult first Champions Cup pool game at home to Clermont, all of which further explains the rationale behind bringing 15 of Ireland’s summer tourists on Leinster’s initial two-week trek to South Africa.

Although nine of the cohort did not feature in the defeats to the Lions and the Sharks, instead returning to Ireland before the latter game, they should be better primed to hit the ground running on their seasonal reappearances on Saturday.

The trip to South Africa last season yielded zero points, part of Leinster’s three defeats from their opening four fixtures. By contrast, this time around, late tries in both games earned them three bonus points, suggested fitness and conditioning levels are better than last season.

Taulupe Faletau returns to start for Cardiff against Leinster. Photograph: Christiaan Kotze/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

There will for sure be rustiness against Cardiff given nine players are lining out in their first game in almost three months, while six of the matchday 23 are playing here for the first time in Leinster colours. All in, their enthusiasm and energy should be through the roof. Surrounded by so much quality and experience, it looks like a good game to give 22-year-old academy scrumhalf Oliver Coffey his debut. The bench is also a little callow, but all played in South Africa.

In these grim times domestically, there’s a buzz around Cardiff. They are the leading Welsh side, having finished sixth last season, and sit second after wins away to the Scarlets and at home to Zebre.

“We lost to them twice last season – in preseason in Tallaght and then we lost a classic 8-7 in the pissing rain [in Cardiff] during the Six Nations,” said Cullen, although admitting this team is “completely different”.

He added Cardiff had “good fundamentals”, including a strong kicking game, having retained 11 of their own kicks over the opening two weekends.

Defence coach Gethin Jenkins will have them fired up, and they retain the attacking legacy of their departed head coach Matt Sherratt. “They’re a good team, well coached,” Cullen added.

Corniel van Zyl has made seven changes, including the return of Taulupe Faletau for his first game since January. But Cardiff have not won outside of Wales since defeating Zebre last November, while Leinster have lost just one of their last 18 matches at the Laya Arena.

A statement win here would be the first step towards making the venue a fortress again.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Kenny, G Ringrose, J Osborne, J O’Brien; S Prendergast, O Coffey; A Usanov, D Sheehan (capt), T Furlong; J McCarthy, J Ryan; M Deegan, S Penny, J Conan. Replacements: R Kelleher, P Dooley, T Clarkson, A Spicer, J Ericson, F Gunne, C Gabriel, R Henshaw.

CARDIFF: M Young; J Beetham, H Millard, L Malan, M Grady; C Sheedy, A Davies; D Southworth, L Belcher (capt), J Sebastian; J Mcally, T Williams; A Mann, D Thomas, T Faletau. Replacements: E Lloyd, R Barratt, S Wainwright, G Nott, S Paea, J Mulder, J Evans, S Emanuel.

Referee: S Grove-White (SRU).

Forecast: Leinster to win with a bonus point.