Live Munster v Ulster updates: Provinces meet in URC at Thomond Park

URC: Munster v Ulster, Thomond Park, 5.30pm

“The only show in town this weekend is Munster hosting Ulster at Thomond Park,” Conor Murray writes in his latest column. But then again, the former Munster scrumhalf would say that, wouldn’t he?

However, he does offer some context to back up his assertion: “Neither province is in the Champions Cup. Ulster could go one better than Munster by beating Exeter in the Challenge Cup semi-final, but the picture of the entire season can be altered by Saturday’s result.”

Zac Ward celebrates scoring a try with Stuart McCloskey during Ulster's Challenge Cup quarter-final win over La Rochelle. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Acknowledging that while Munster are “having a difficult year” and Ulster are making strong progress, “late Saturday evening is what really matters”.

“There are just four points separating the Lions in fourth and Connacht in ninth. The URC run-in can turn a poor campaign into a good one – and vice versa."

Read Murray’s column in full below:

[ Conor Murray: Win over Ulster can help Munster redefine their troubled seasonOpens in new window ]

“Perhaps only the Texians at the Alamo faced longer odds against the overwhelmingly superior resources of Mexican General Antonio López de Santa Anna than Ulster do in Limerick,” writes John O’Sullivan, previewing the game. “And we know how James Bowie and his buddies fared back in 1836.”

Ulster are without a spate of starters due in part to "ridiculously long injury list“, while Richie Murphy may also be erring on the side of caution ahead of next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

“Murphy’s side are 28-point underdogs with a line-up that shows 15 changes from the run-on team that lost to Leinster in Belfast last weekend,” John writes, while “Munster, in contrast, show just one change from the team that hammered Benetton in Treviso. Oli Jager takes over from Michael Ala’alatoa, who drops to the bench.”

Read John’s preview in full below:

[ Munster hold a powerful upper hand as injury-ravaged Ulster come to LimerickOpens in new window ]

Hello everyone! Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for today’s United Rugby Championship fixture between Munster and Ulster at Thomond Park.

Kick-off in Limerick is at 5.30pm, but before that we’ll be running through some team news, as well as some comment and analysis from our team of writers.

To get us started, here are the respective teams Clayton McMillan and Richie Murphy have named for this afternoon..

Thomond Park ahead of the game. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Edwin Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Dan Kelly, Alex Kendellen.

ULSTER: Michael Lowry; Aitzol Arenzana-King, Ethan McIlroy, Ben Carson, Ben Moxham; Jake Flannery, Conor McKee; Eric O’Sullivan, James McCormick, Bryan O’Connor; Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine; James McKillop, Tom Brigg, Lorcan McLoughlin. Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom McAllister, Joe Hopes, Marcus Rea, Dave Shanahan, James Humphreys, Jonny Scott.