Munster likely to remain the IRFU’s problem child no matter how they behave on the pitch

Viewed from the outside, and no doubt by some on the inside too, the latest bout of off-field upheavals at Munster might be considered a crisis. But, of course, this has almost become the new normal at Munster over the last few months.

Let’s take the events in chronological order. Mike Prendergast, a son of Limerick who had cut his coaching teeth in the unforgiving world of French club rugby for a decade and had come home for the long haul, has instead decided to move to Bath next season.

Soon after, while a travelling squad was midway through their two-game trek to South Africa, Munster confirmed that in addition to trimming their playing squad, they would be seeking voluntary redundancies from their off-field staff.

To that end, chief executive Ian Flanagan conducted a Zoom meeting between staff and squad, who were spread across South Africa, Limerick and Cork. Imagine what a boost to morale that would have been. Apparently there hasn’t been much of an uptake.

Next came the fallout from the decision to hire Clayton MacMillan’s former attack coach at the Chiefs in Waikato, Roger Randle, to succeed Prendergast. This appointment provoked significant disquiet among Munster supporters and activists due to an allegation of rape made against Randle in 1997 in Durban, South Africa, where the one-time winger was touring with New Zealand’s Hurricanes for a Super Rugby fixture. Randle denied the allegation and the charges were withdrawn.

In the fallout, indeed just before Randle’s appointment was formally announced, it transpired that three former players with more than 200 Munster caps between them – Billy Holland, Killian Keane and Mick O’Driscoll – had resigned from their roles as independent members of the professional games committee (PGC).

Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan at the sod-turning ceremony for the province's centre of excellence in Cork in 2024. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Concerns had been raised over his possible appointment, with a report of the allegations from a South African newspaper from 29 years ago circulated on social media.

According to several insiders, one of the fundamental flaws within Munster is the disconnect between the executive and the PGC, which has long been treated as no more than a decoration.

It is understood Randle’s appointment was very much driven by Flanagan and the Munster general manager Ian Costello. The PGC trio’s ensuing resignation exposed these long-standing issues of governance within Munster Rugby like never before.

Then, earlier this week, Munster Rugby confirmed it had been hit by further resignations, this time from voluntary members of its commercial advisory group.

A statement from the province on Monday confirmed. “The Commercial Advisory Group (CAG) is an informal voluntary group of business and industry people who advise Munster Rugby with its commercial activities and initiatives.

“Munster Rugby can confirm that some members of the Commercial Advisory Group have resigned from their voluntary positions. Munster Rugby would like to thank these members for all of their hard work and their contribution to Munster Rugby.”

Garrett Fitzgerald provided strong leadership in Munster for decades. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The chairperson of the CAG was Aongus Hegarty, the 2013 recipient of University of Limerick’s outstanding achievement alumni award in business. Born and raised in Limerick, and hugely respected, Hegarty served as president of Dell for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and is a dedicated patron and council member of Special Olympics Ireland.

For him and others to step down from their voluntary roles with the province really is another awful look for Munster Rugby.

Munster has always been a disparate organisation pulling in different directions and with different cabals founded on club rivalries, which was compounded by the Limerick/Cork divide.

The province has always needed strong leadership and the late Garrett Fitzgerald, who played for UCC and Cork Con for almost 20 years and then coached for two decades, taking in a stint as the Munster coach that featured a win over the Wallabies, did his level best to pull these different strands together in his capacity as the province’s CEO from 1999 to his retirement in 2019.

He presided over the glory years as well as the redevelopment of Thomond Park and Musgrave Park. Alas, another key issue within Munster is not confined to the professional entity, but emanates from the grassroots up as well. Munster’s model is similar to Leinster’s, in that the schools have primacy over their players.

As in Leinster, these players are prevented from playing for the clubs, who, in most cases, originally introduced them to the game in underage mini-rugby. Effectively, therefore, these players lose all ties with the clubs during their secondary school years. This manifestly hasn’t worked.

Injury hindered Joe Carbery during his time at Munster. Photograph: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The elite rugby playing schools in Leinster are vastly better resourced and the province simply possesses a vastly superior pathway programme. In an attempt to redress this gulf in talent development, IRFU performance director David Humphreys has redesigned the provincial contractual model to redistribute some of the IRFU’s money towards the other three provinces.

The increased investment will be targeted at the rugby-playing schools, as they have more playing numbers, but Munster’s golden era, which fuelled Ireland’s rejuvenation, was founded on the clubs, and they are now dying, particularly in Limerick.

In some respects, Munster has been desperately unlucky, not least because the financial crash of 2007, which came in between them twice reaching their Holy Grail of European success, limited their capacity to cash in. Not that they necessarily had the vision to do so.

In 2007, Munster negotiated an agreement worth a rumoured €500,000 a year with a mobile phone company for the naming rights to Thomond Park, but this was rejected by Limerick dissenters on the Munster branch committee, notably by one former player. When Munster went back to the market in 2014 to the same mobile phone company, the latter’s priorities had changed. Furthermore, there has been a conflicting approach to the naming rights of Musgrave Park and Thomond Park.

Leinster’s glory years came in the wake of Ireland’s financial recovery and they also had the almost infinite socio-economic advantages of being the province based in the capital city. Mick Dawson, the long-serving Leinster CEO, and Fitzgerald agreed on that.

Munster have also been desperately unlucky with some of their signings, when one thinks of the injuries that afflicted RG Snyman and Joey Carbery among others.

Conor Murray said Munster as an organisation was 'crumbling in slow motion'. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

But the former Ireland performance director David Nucifora clearly became exasperated with the province, telling Brendan Fanning in his book Touching Distance: Irish Rugby’s Battle with Great Expectations: “The battle down there is to keep the people, whose emotions are always running high, to keep their noses out of stuff they have no business in.”

He also told Fanning: “At some point, they’re going to have to bust open the cabal if they want to move consistently forward.”

Meanwhile, the view of the Munster Rugby off-field hierarchy within the playing squad has been damning too, as was expressed by Conor Murray in his biography Cloud Nine.

Their former scrumhalf said Munster as an organisation was “crumbling in slow motion”, accused it of “apathy and acceptance”, admitted “I looked at some of the duds we signed” and highlighted an example of “penny pinching” in one account of the squad’s travel arrangements for a game in Zebre.

[ Matt Williams: It’s painful to see Munster failing in so many waysOpens in new window ]

Murray was also critical of the high turnover of head coaches during his 16 seasons at Munster. Brought into the Munster senior squad in 2010-11 by Tony McGahan, Murray played under Rob Penney, the late Anthony Foley, Rassie Erasmus, Johann van Graan and Graham Rowntree before finishing his final campaign under interim head coach Costello.

Choosing Costello for that role rather than Prendergast seemed curious and some within Munster concede that, in hindsight, it was a mistake. Furthermore, empowering Costello and then choosing McMillan above Prendergast may have contributed to the latter’s decision to depart at the end of this season.

Mike Prendergast and Clayton McMillan will not be together for much longer at Munster. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

There has been friction between Costello and Prendergast, and in other respects too Prendergast could have been treated better. And he has clearly felt a little more marginalised under McMillan.

However, who will take over from McMillan when he moves on? Again, Munster stand indicted for lack of succession planning as Prendergast would ideally have served another three seasons before assuming the role of head coach.

After all, this is a son of Limerick and Young Munster who built an extension to his house on returning home. Staying with his home province was his plan, not relocating to Bath.

A saving grace is that the IRFU clearly have identified a very good head coach in McMillan. There have, it seems, been issues of communication and some players feel a little cut adrift, but the frontliners appear to be devotees.

Besides, Munster and the IRFU are too committed to McMillan and his ticket to backtrack now, and McMillan is clearly more committed than ever to Munster’s cause.

Off the pitch, though, Munster evidently needs a reboot after years of mismanagement. “It’s a question of leadership” is a constant refrain one hears from those who have previously been part of the Munster story but are now on the outside. “As an organisation, culturally they are adrift” was how another source put it, and there is a lack of responsibility and accountability.

Yet the signals are that the IRFU will confine themselves to helping out their problem child financially and stand by the Munster hierarchy. And it would be no surprise if Munster not only qualified for next season’s Champions Cup but went deep into the URC playoffs. Then this latest storm would abate.

It would be a case of: “Crisis? What crisis?”

Until the next one, anyway.