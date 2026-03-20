AIL preview: In-form Terenure host Lansdowne with playoffs in sight

Ethan Reilly will line out at fullback for Terenure against Lansdowne. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

The Energia All-Ireland League has turned for the straight with a three-game run-in and manifold issues to be resolved in all five divisions. The race for the playoffs heats up in Division 1A, especially at Lakelands Park where Terenure host Lansdowne in a typically significant clash between two in-form sides.

In a repeat of the semi-final two seasons ago, as well as this season’s Leinster Senior Cup final, Terenure sit third on 48 points, with Lansdowne one point and one place behind.

Ethan Reilly returns in midfield for ‘Nure, with Craig Adams reverting to the wing in place of Joshua Kenny, while Max Russell and Harrison Brewer return at hooker and number eight as they seek to take a major stride toward the semi-finals. Lansdowne are unsurprisingly unchanged from the side which beat Young Munster 31-13 last time out.

The losers will feel the squeeze given Cork Constitution, in fifth on 43 points, host already-relegated Nenagh Ormond at Temple Hill ahead of meeting Terenure and Lansdowne.

Eoghan Smyth and Sean French are reunited in midfield as Con reshuffle their backline, with Aidan Moynihan, normally a centre, switching from fullback to outhalf. David Good starts at tighthead in an otherwise unchanged pack.

Young Munster, sixth on 40 points, are in do-or-die mode at home to champions Clontarf, who are second on 58 points and can close in on a home semi-final. The Cookies are without fullback Shane O’Leary, who has joined Nottingham, as well as injured Munster academy scrumhalf Jake O’Riordan.

Munster outside back Shay McCarthy moves to fullback, with Andrew Smyth and Oisin Pepper returning on the wings and Hubert Gilvarry switching to scrumhalf. Paul Allen also replaces Kieran Ryan, on Munster duty, at tighthead, while Oran O’Reilly comes into the secondrow for what amounts to a win-or-but game for Young Munster.

Noah Sheridan returns on the wing for Clontarf, with Hugo Lennox shifting to fullback, while Michael Moloney and Sam Owens rotate at scrumhalf. Prop Niall Smyth, lock Jim Peters and number eight Richie Whelan all start in the absence of Alan Spicer and Jordan Coughlan.

Leaders St Mary’s can secure another home semi-final when away this weekend to Old Belvedere, who can swing from the hip again after returning from a 26-point deficit away to Clontarf to trail 54-51 before turning down a late shot at goal to go for the win.

Tough-as-teak- Leinster backrower Josh Ericson starts again, while UCD – virtual consigned to the relegation play-offs – host a Ballynahinch side with faint chances of the top four.

The top two in 1B, Old Wesley (54 points) and Trinity (53), are away to UCC and Naas, who are fighting to avoid a relegation playoff. In 2A, the Ballymena-Galway Corinthians game could have a major say in the make-up of the playoffs, while Dungannon (second) host Wanderers (fourth).

Sligo-Rainey looks like a shoot-out in the race for fourth in 2B, and in 2C Bective Rangers can secure a semi-final spot by beating Bruff at home.

In the women’s division, Railway Union host unbeaten UL Bohemians in a repeat of the last two finals.

Weekend fixtures:

(Saturday, 2.30pm unless stated)

Division 1A: Cork Constitution v Nenagh Ormond, Templehill; Old Belvedere v St Mary’s College, Ollie Campbell Park; Terenure College v Lansdowne, Lakelands Park; UCD v Ballynahinch, Belfield; Young Munster v Clontarf, Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B: Blackrock College v Queen’s University, Stradbrook; City Of Armagh v Highfield, Palace Grounds; Naas v Dublin University, Forenaughts; UCC v Old Wesley, The Mardyke; Instonians v Garryowen, Shaw’s Bridge.

Division 2A: Ballymena v Galway Corinthians, Eaton Park; Banbridge v Shannon, Rifle Park; Dungannon v Wanderers, Stevenson Park; Greystones v Old Crescent, Dr Hickey Park; MU Barnhall v Cashel, Parsonstown.

Division 2B: Enniscorthy v Skerries, Alcast Park; Galwegians v Clogher Valley, Crowley Park; Navan v Malone, Balreask Old; Sligo v Rainey, Hamilton Park; UL Bohemian v Buccaneers, UL 4G.

Division 2C: Ballyclare v Midleton, The Cloughan; Bective Rangers v Bruff, Energia Park; Belfast Harlequins v Monkstown, Deramore Parkl Dolphin v Thomond, Virgin Media Park; Malahide v Clonmel, Estuary Road.

Women’s Division: Ballincollig v Ennis, Tanner Park (4pm); Blackrock College v Old Belvedere, Stradbrook. (5pm); Railway Union v UL Bohemian, Park Avenue, (5pm); Tullow v Cooke, Rathoe Road (5pm); Wicklow v Galwegians, Ashtown Lane (5pm).