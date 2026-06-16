Andrea Piardi appointed to referee URC final between Leinster and Bulls

Leinster's Jack Conan speaks to referee Andrea Piardi during the 2025 URC final between Leinster and Bulls at Croke Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Andrea Piardi will take charge of the United Rugby Championship (URC) final for a remarkable fourth consecutive year. The 33-year-old Italian referee has enjoyed several landmark moments in his officiating career including becoming the first official from Italy to referee in the Six Nations, the Rugby Championship and a British & Irish Lions series.

Following a knee injury that curtailed his playing career with hometown club Brescia, Piardi committed fully to refereeing in 2012. His rise through the ranks was swift. Within four years, he was officiating in Italy’s top domestic competition before making his URC debut in 2019.

His international breakthrough came in 2024 when he took charge of his first Six Nations fixture between Ireland and Wales. A year later, he was appointed to referee the crucial second Test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions in Melbourne.

He took charge of last year’s URC final between Leinster and the Bulls at Croke Park. The same two teams return to Croke Park for Friday night’s repeat (7.30pm), with the Irish province looking for a similar winning result.