Irish borrowers facing tough winter with mortgage costs on the rise

The average rate attached to new variable rate mortgage contracts rose by seven basis points to 4.16 per cent. Photograph: iStock

A significant rise in the cost of variable rate mortgages in Ireland has raised concerns that borrowers may be facing into a winter of financial strain.

New figures from the Central Bank indicate that the rate attached to new Irish mortgage contracts rose marginally to 3.53 per cent in August, against a euro area average of 3.62 per cent.

The average rate attached to new variable rate contracts, however, rose by seven basis points to 4.16 per cent, a move that was described as pronounced.

The August’s figures also did not take into account the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest rate increase in September. The bank is expected to hike rates again in December in a bid to quell inflation.

“The ECB’s September increase has yet to show up in these figures, but borrowers may well still be feeling it,” said Sorcha Timoney, mortgage team manager at advisory firm NFP Ireland.

“Anyone on a tracker mortgage will see that increase passed on directly,” she said.

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Timoney also noted that borrowers coming to the end of a fixed-rate contract would also be rolling on to a market where rates are heading upwards.

“With the next ECB announcement due on October 29th, there is a real possibility of a further rise,” Timoney said.

Rachel McGovern, deputy chief executive of Brokers Ireland, said: “While today’s figure is 0.58 per cent lower than a year ago, with rising inflation in Ireland and across the EU (European Union), together with a more intense geopolitical scenario the period ahead is looking less optimistic on interest rates, unfortunately.”

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She advised any mortgage holders who had not already done so to review their options now, to take advantage of the best available value, “now that we’re clearly in an upward cycle on interest rates”.

McGovern said consumers are already showing caution, which we’re seeing in slowing house price increases.

Several house-price surveys, published in recent days, point to a slowdown in price growth linked to higher borrowing costs.

The Central Bank data indicates that euro area average mortgage rates (on new deals) exceeded the weighted average rate in Ireland by nine basis points.

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Ireland had the 11th highest weighted average rate in the euro area at the end of August, down from the 9th highest in July.

The weighted average interest rate on new fixed rate mortgage agreements, which constitute 94 per cent of the volume of new mortgage agreements, was 3.49 per cent in August, up one basis point from the previous month, the regulator said.

The figures also indicated the weighted average interest rate on household overnight deposits stood at 0.22 per cent in August.

Irish household are estimated to hold up to €175 billion on deposit with Irish banks, a substantial portion of held in overnight deposit accounts which attract very low returns.

Retail banks here have been criticised for failing to increase their deposit rates in line with ECB levels while reporting big annual profits.