Bryn Ward eyeing first Ireland senior cap after strong rise through Ulster

Bryn Ward: 'I’ve had a great season so far and, hopefully, I can continue.' Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Bryn Ward says he will do everything he can to grab a first Irish senior cap this week. You may not know him, but that’s a reasonable thought for the Ulster backrow after a whirlwind few weeks.

Remarkably still on an academy contract in Ulster, Ward may get his first senior minutes for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium against Italy on Saturday (kick-off 2.10pm).

His older brother Zac, who’s also with Ulster, was at the forefront of the Ireland Sevens push for an Olympic medal at Paris 2024. His New Zealand-born father, Andy, also spent most of his career with Ulster and Ireland, playing 28 times in the Irish backrow, lining out in the 1999 World Cup.

“It’s a bit mad,” said Ward. “Yesterday we were sitting there, the lads were going to the putting green down at the K Club, and Josh [Van der Flier] walked past me and was like, ‘Do you want to go and hit a few putts?’

“I was just thinking, that’s crazy. For me to think a year ago, I was playing for Ballynahinch in the AIL, and (now) I’m going to go hit a few putts on the putting green with Josh van der Flier, it’s pretty crazy.”

A former Ireland under-20 when current Ulster coach Richie Murphy was in charge of the team, Ward had his first taste of international experience when Andy Farrell invited him to Portugal for the squad’s pre-Six Nations training camp.

He also featured for the Ireland XV side that was beaten by England last Friday night at Thomond Park during what was a chastening few days for Irish rugby.

But where Ward now finds himself, he may go down in folklore as one of the most overachieving players in Ulster rugby.

Are wounded Ireland vulnerable to an Italian job? Listen | 23:12

“It’s funny, I actually said that to my mum the other day,” said the 21-year-old. “At the start of the season, my goal was to try and play five games for Ulster, and I think I’ve played 10 now. And I’ve got myself into an Irish squad.

“So, I’ve surpassed those goals. I’ve had a great season so far and, hopefully, I can continue.”

Ward was part of the Ireland side that travelled to the Under-20 World Cup in South Africa in 2024 when they finished fourth.

He made his senior Ulster debut last October in a URC match against the Lions at Ellis Park.

“[The Ulster debut] was a bit of baptism of fire,” he said. “Yeah, it was a tough place to go in Ellis Park in South Africa in that heat. Being a fair-haired ginger as well, I didn’t do too well. You could tell I was struggling at half-time.

“I probably didn’t have my best game, but it was something I learned a lot off. And I was so hungry to get back out there and prove myself, because I didn’t really think I’d done it justice that day. But I’m so grateful that I got another opportunity and I’m just trying to keep my head down now.”

Affidea Stadium, Belfast: Ulster's Bryn Ward in action for the province against Stade Francais Paris in the European Rugby Challenge Cup. Photograph: Inpho

The continuity provided by Murphy moving from the Ireland under-20s to the Ulster coaching role after former coach Dan McFarland departed in 2024 has been crucial for Ward.

“I was fortunate enough to have Richie [Murphy] throughout his [under-]20s and it was [a] seamless transition when he came up to Ulster,” said Ward. “He’s been so good for my career. I owe him a lot for the player I am today. He’s been very good for me and my personal development in my game.”

Crucial to his progression has also been the regularity with which he has been lining out. Game time has enabled him to evolve into a tougher player, training him in the dogged, rough and tumble life of loose forwards.

“The style of play we’re playing this year with the attacking rugby, it really suits my game as a ball-carrying forward. To get a run of games like I have, it’s been so good for my confidence.

“And kind of rolling into each game week, just trying to make sure I stay in the squad and do everything I can and keep fighting for the position. Everything’s not guaranteed up at Ulster positionally-wise. So, one week you’ll be starting, the next week could be back playing AIL, so I’m just trying to do all I can.”

Ward didn’t go down to the K Club’s putting green to roll a few balls with Van der Flier. He told the 2022 World Player of the Year that he was learning his detail. Such are the sacrifices that need to be made for that first Ireland shirt.