AIL preview: Ballynahinch search for end to losing run against Lansdowne

With just six rounds remaining after this weekend, the 12th round of the Energia All-Ireland League arrives at a defining moment in the season. Across every division, margins are tightening between titles, semi-final contention and relegation danger, with derby clashes and direct rivals colliding as the race towards spring intensifies.

In Division 1A, Ballymacarn Park hosts a key encounter as Ballynahinch welcome Lansdowne Hinch sit eighth, just four points above the drop zone but within striking distance of the semi-finals, and winless in five fixtures they badly need a response. Lansdowne have slipped out of the top four following back-to-back defeats, but with rivals Cork Constitution and Young Munster facing off elsewhere, this presents an opportunity to re-enter the race.

That Munster derby at Temple Hill is one of the games of the round, with top four places on the line. Con were halted by Old Belvedere last weekend but remain formidable at home, and also edged the reverse fixture. Young Munster arrive chasing a fifth straight win, though Temple Hill has been a difficult venue in recent seasons.

Nenagh Ormond welcome second-place St Mary’s College knowing anything less than a major result could all but confirm their relegation. While Nenagh have shown improved performances in recent weeks, Mary’s continue to build consistency as they push for a home semi-final.

Dublin derbies round out the division. Terenure College host Clontarf in Lakelands Park, with the former needing a result to keep their semi-final hopes alive against the reigning champions, who are chasing an 11th straight win. UCD face Old Belvedere in Belfield, with both sides looking to pull clear of the lower reaches after important wins before the break.

Terenure's Caspar Gabriel is tackled by Clontarf's Tadgh Bird during an AIL clash at Lakelands Park last March. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

At Shaw’s Bridge, Instonians and Queen’s University meet in an all-Ulster clash with contrasting objectives to kick off Saturday’s action in Division 1B. Instonians are firmly in the promotion hunt, while Queen’s remain bottom of the pile and are seeking to halt a six-game losing run. Dublin University host Garryowen in College Park as Trinity continue a remarkable promotion push, while Garryowen aim to build on last weekend’s win.

Naas face City of Armagh in Forenaughts needing points to escape the drop zone, as Armagh attempt to cling to a top-four place in a tightly packed table. Leaders Old Wesley welcome Highfield to Energia Park in a clash of two in-form sides, while UCC and Blackrock College meet at The Mardyke with valuable breathing room over relegation at stake.

Division 2A sees Ballymena host leaders MU Barnhall in Eaton Park with Barnhall aiming for a 12th win in a row. Second-place Dungannon welcome Banbridge in another Ulster derby at Stevenson Park. Top-four chasing Greystones face Cashel, fourth-place Wanderers meet ninth-place Old Crescent, while another tasty fixture is between sixth-place Galway Corinthians and third-place Shannon in Creggs, as the hosts look to move back into the top-four race.

In Division 2B, Buccaneers host Malone in Dubarry Park, bottom of the table Enniscorthy welcome a Galwegians side chasing a 12th bonus-point win in a row, Navan host Clogher Valley, Skerries face Rainey, and UL Bohemian meet Sligo in Limerick in an all top-four showdown.

Division 2C completes the programme with Belfast Harlequins hosting Bruff, who sit just ahead of them in seventh, Clonmel facing second from bottom Midleton in a Munster derby, while Dolphin entertain Ballyclare. Bottom of the table Malahide host Bective Rangers in a Dublin derby, and leaders Thomond take on Monkstown.

W eekend fixtures (Sat, 2.30pm unless stated)

Men’s Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Lansdowne, Ballymacarn Park; Cork Constitution v Young Munster, Temple Hill; Nenagh Ormond v St Mary’s College, New Ormond Park; Terenure College v Clontarf, Lakelands Park; UCD v Old Belvedere, Belfield.

Division 1B: Dublin University v Garryowen, College Park; Instonians v Queens, Shaw’s Bridge; Naas v City of Armagh, Forenaughts; Old Wesley v Highfield, Energia Park; UCC v Blackrock College, The Mardyke.

Division 2A: Ballymena v MU Barnhall, Eaton Park; Dungannon v Banbridge, Stevenson Park; Galway Corinthians v Shannon, Corinthian Park; Greystones v Cashel, Dr Hickey Park; Wanderers v Old Crescent, St Michael’s College 4G.

Division 2B: Buccaneers v Malone, Dubarry Park; Enniscorthy v Galwegians, Alcast Park; Navan v Clogher Valley, Balreask Old; Skerries v Rainey, Holmpatrick; UL Bohemian v Sligo, UL4G.

Division 2C: Belfast Harlequins v Bruff, Deramore Park; Clonmel v Midleton, Ard Gaoithe; Dolphin v Ballyclare, Virgin Media Park; Malahide v Bective Rangers, Estuary Road; Thomond v Monkstown, Liam Fitzgerald Park.

Women’s Division (Sat, 5pm unless stated): Ballincollig v Old Belvedere, Tanner Park (4pm); Cooke v Ennis, Shaw’s Bridge; Calwegians v UL Bohemians, Crowley Park; Tullow v Blackrock College, Rathoe Road; Wicklow v Railway Union, Ashtown Lane.