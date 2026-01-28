Bundee Aki replaced in Ireland Six Nations squad as he faces ‘misconduct complaint’

The IRFU has confirmed that Bundee Aki has been replaced in the Ireland squad training in the Algarve by Ulster’s uncapped centre Jude Postlethwaite in a remarkable statement pending a disciplinary hearing against the Connacht centre today.

Aki is to face a ‘misconduct complaint’ arising from allegedly engaging with match officials after Connacht’s 34-23 loss to Leinster at the Dexcom Stadium last Saturday.

Ahead of an Independent Disciplinary Committee today, the IRFU statement said: “The IRFU does not tolerate any form of disrespect shown towards match officials and does not condone actions that fall below the standards expected of players representing Irish rugby.

“The IRFU are investigating the matter further internally and no additional comment will be made at this time.”

A URC statement said: “After the Round 10 BKT United Rugby Championship fixture on Saturday, January 24 at Dexcom Stadium, Galway, the Player is alleged to have engaged with the match official team on several occasions in a manner which may be deemed to be in breach of the league’s Disciplinary Rules related to Misconduct (including Clause 3.1, 3.2 and 3.3).

“An Independent Disciplinary Committee will meet today (Wednesday, January 28) to consider the Complaint in accordance with the URC Disciplinary Rules. Roddy Dunlop KC (Scotland) will serve as Chair, with Attie Heyns (South Africa) and Andrea Caranci (Italy) completing the committee.”

Aki was a replacement in the game and at the end of an 11-minute spell as a temporary replacement for Cathal Forde could be heard remonstrating with the referee Eoghan Cross after being caught in the face by Charlie Tector’s head in the 20th minute.