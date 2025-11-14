Bundee Aki admits he must raise his game ‘to another level’ with his place no longer guaranteed

The glass is half-full for Bundee Aki as Ireland approach the challenge of Australia. He sees the positive side of an Irish team in flux. While the critics have piled on after the New Zealand and Japan games, what may be seen as slippage for some is opportunity for others.

“We’re building. We’re building nicely,” says the Ireland and Lions centre. Aki came on in the 57th minute of the first Lions Test in Brisbane in July. He then started in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground and the third in Sydney, both games at inside centre.

“We’re in transition mode with a lot of guys,” he says. “Senior boys (Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy) recently retired. So, we’re building nicely. We are learning on the go. I think guys are putting their hands up, they are finding their feet. It’s a chance for everyone to step up and go with it.”

By his own admission, his game is not where he wants it to be. He feels this is less down to physical or mental issues and more to do with those around him raising their standard.

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey is cited as a case in point. McCloskey had a fine game against New Zealand two weeks ago as one of Ireland’s most effective ball carriers, but came off early in the second half due to injury.

Asked about his game, Aki says: “Probably not at the point where I want it to be, but that’s what it is, you know what I mean. You’ve just got to adapt and go with it. And, you know, we have such a healthy competition here in the Irish group with the likes of Robbie [Henshaw], Ringer (Garry Ringrose), Stu [McCloskey] and now Tom Farrell – all quality players.

“So, it’s a matter of how much you can improve your game and how much can you take your game to another level and that’s what I need to do.”

Ireland’s unconvincing Japan job Listen | 37:21

Because of Aki’s natural strength and ability to tackle hard and ride heavy knocks, his attributes lend to other enticing options in positions.

Reminded that South African Andre Esterhuizen, a Springbok back, performed flanker duties for the first time this year, Aki is not entirely closed to suggestions. This is, after all, the age of hybrid players.

“I’d fancy myself in the backrow, obviously,” he says. “If it needs to happen in the game, we’re more than comfortable jumping in there. But I think we have class backrows that are there, not just within the 23, outside the 23 as well.

“Obviously, South Africa’s different. They’re big boys. Andre Esterhuizen, he’s a massive lad, and they’re quite comfortable doing that. I think we have class backrowers that can do the job when it needs to be done. If it needs doing, that centres jump in, then we’re more than comfortable to do it.”