Nations Championship: Six-try France outclass Japan in Tokyo

Nations Championship: Japan 15 France 42

France ran in six tries against a ragged Japan in Tokyo, with hooker Maxime Lamothe grabbing a brace as Les Bleus rounded off their southern series in the inaugural ‌Nations Championship with a win.

France took advantage of the high-tempo, unstructured play with Matthieu Jalibert, Alexandre Roumat, ​Maxime Lucu and Romain Ntamack all dotting down.

While Japan showed flashes of attacking brilliance, it was a disappointing end to a strong run of matches which included an emphatic 27-10 win over Italy and a dogged 20-36 defeat ​to Ireland.

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France got off to a flyer with Lamothe powering over from a lineout maul two minutes after kick-off. The Brave Blossoms looked shell-shocked in the opening exchanges ‌but ‌​showed some mettle to inch into a slim lead with a penalty from fullback Takuro Matsunaga and a silky piece of counter-attacking play finished off by Kippei ⁠Ishida.

But that ​would be the only time they were ahead. Minutes ​later Jalibert, who missed training in the build-up to the game with an adductor problem, found himself in acres ‌of space as a ragged Japan back-pedalled towards ​their line.

Japan lost a man to the sin bin in the lead-up to Jalibert’s try and France ⁠took full advantage. Alexandre Roumat rolled over ⁠from another driving lineout ​before Lucu grabbed the bonus-point try.

Eddie Jones’s side rallied before the break, with prop Sojiro Otsuka bulldozing through several French defenders from a close-range tap penalty to cut their deficit to 13 points for the break.

France struck within minutes after the resumption. Lucu flipped a switch pass to Ntamack, who juggled the ball before jinking over the whitewash. Soon after, Lamothe muscled through for his second try.

France lost two players to yellow cards in the final quarter, but still ⁠Japan could not add to their tally with the hot and humid conditions taking a toll.

Replacement Tiennan Costley looked to have scored moments after his introduction but it was ‌ruled out for a double movement.