Ulster confidence ‘growing every week’ ahead of final festive interpro against Munster

Zac Ward celebrates after the final whistle in Ulster's win over Connacht last Saturday. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Back-to-back interprovincial wins are the target for Ulster as they prepare to open 2026 by hosting Munster in Belfast on Friday (kick-off 7.45pm).

Though last weekend’s 29-24 bonus-point win at Connacht has clearly been restorative for the northern province after their 24-20 defeat to Leinster on December 19th, Richie Murphy is now having to plan without Juarno Augustus, ruled out after picking up an ankle ligament injury at the Dexcom Stadium.

Even so, the Ulster head coach remains upbeat as his squad continue to produce some eye-catching attacking rugby and will be playing their first home game after three consecutive away fixtures – their second Challenge Cup group game against Cardiff followed by two festive interpros in the URC.

“We’re home in the Affidea and we’ve played some of our best rugby here this year and we feel very positive going into the game,” said Murphy.

“We have a full house coming and it’s really important that we keep going, and try and be a little bit more consistent but keep playing the rugby that we’ve shown.

“We started the season positively and the confidence within the group is growing every week,” he added.

Ulster may be boosted by the returns of skipper Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Matthew Dalton and Eric O’Sullivan.

Munster are believed to be resting some frontline players, and Murphy hinted Ulster may also look at standing down those who have had a heavy workload.

“There will be natural rotation of the team in order to make sure that we’re using our squad to the best of its ability,” he said, adding: “We deal in the weeks that we’re in. This weekend is a massively important game to try and get everything we can from it.”

Murphy also reckoned that Munster’s squad depth means they will prove a challenge for the hosts regardless of rested players.

“One thing that they have is they’re probably a little bit ahead of us in relation to the development of the squad in behind their starting 15.

“So, that’ll make it very tough. It’ll be tough to break them down.”