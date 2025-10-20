Owen Doyle: Why are we persisting with Mike Adamson and his perplexing decisions?

Every match official must have a detailed plan, and prematch preparation of that plan is vital to success. Naturally, there are mistakes and learning curves, as potential elite referees attempt to master a very difficult trade.

But what we saw from Mike Adamson during the Connacht game last weekend was straight out of an episode of Tales of the Unexpected.

The Scottish official was in charge on Friday evening, with Connacht losing by a solitary point. Firstly, here’s what this column had to say after his handling of the URC quarter-final last May, which Munster lost in a penalty shoot-out with the Sharks. My opinion was that both teams were similarly perplexed by his refereeing and I went on to say, “I struggle to see the benefit in continuing with this official.”

Well, my struggling days are over.

Adamson has had a sackful of opportunities and has been around the block many times. He has been a regular presence at URC and European levels for a long time now.

When Connacht’s Josh Murphy, suddenly angered, turned and hit the Bulls’ Jan-Hendrik Wessels in a ruck, it was clearly a reaction to something. Murphy insisted to Adamson that it was, as the referee politely put it, to do with his groin area. Testicle grabbing must be a straight red card without replacement, but the camera angles failed to confirm what Murphy had said.

Of course, no blame whatsoever attaches to the officials for the lack of intel, but I have to take issue with what happened next.

The TMO, Hollie Davidson, called Murphy’s action accurately: “I’m not seeing a high degree of danger.” The referee repeated that “we’re not seeing a high degree of danger” and also added that it met the yellow card threshold. He then asked for confirmation that, in the absence of a bunker official, the decision was down to him. Given the context of the offence, just a penalty would have been a fair call.

But disbelief followed as Adamson handed Murphy a 20-minute red card, meaning he would have to be replaced. Where that colour came from is a mystery, but it seems the referee got his wires completely crossed. Moments later Willie le Roux crossed for a Bulls try.

Wessels was lucky to be on the pitch at the time of the Murphy incident, having had an avoidable lunge at Josh Ioane after he had touched down for Connacht’s opening try. A yellow card and a restart penalty to the home team wouldn’t have gone astray. Adamson appeared to speak to the player, but without sanction.

Stuart Lancaster will surely want a long conversation with URC referees manager Tappe Henning. The red card was a farce.

There was also other foul play to discuss, Le Roux escaping with a just a penalty for a shoulder which connected with Sean Naughton’s chin. And when Mack Hansen dived to score at the finish, the Bulls’ defender Embrose Papier dangerously crashed into him, skidding along the turf as he led with his feet and knees. Hansen has since been ruled out of next week’s All Blacks game in Chicago. This really was serious card territory, even if Lancaster has since said he doesn’t have an issue with it, but nothing came from Adamson or his team.

It was a strange appointment, Adamson having refereed the Bulls the week before against Ulster. Davidson should have had the job, unless she’s injured. If so, that would have been known on the Tuesday, when Adamson was announced as the ref. A bit of rejigging of the appointments wouldn’t have gone amiss.

Davidson is the best Scottish referee in aeons, and, deservedly, will referee Wales v New Zealand in November. At the same time, it must be clear as day to everyone that Adamson’s race is run. While there aren’t many, there are a few young referees champing at the bit for opportunities which are not available by persisting with him.

In Croke Park, Munster really tore up the script. A towering performance which will guarantee another huge crowd when these teams meet again. Long before the end, Leinster were a beaten docket. Not only was Tadhg Beirne immense, but Jack Crowley produced perhaps his best-ever performance.

Leinster are now in uncharted waters, 12th in the table on a points difference of -34. Next up is Zebre, with plenty of Italian internationals, while Leinster will have a large group of players in Chicago for Ireland’s match against the New Zealand. Interesting times.

Munster were particularly competitive at the breakdown and needed a referee who would reward their efforts. Gianluca Gnecchi did just that. He is another very good Italian prospect, under the guidance of former World Cup final referee Alain Rolland. It demonstrates that unsentimental, rigorous talent identification allied to proper, effective coaching does the business.

Gnecchi, like everyone else, will have read the original script but he refereed fairly and squarely as the narrative of this particular tale changed quite unexpectedly. Leinster, as all teams do, will have some queries – the scrum will be one area. But Leo Cullen is fair, a realist. He will know it wasn’t about the referee. Gnecchi actually came out of this match with plenty of credit. He was very calm throughout, only speaking when necessary, in perfect English too. He had, clearly, carefully prepared for this match.

The result was already done and dusted when the endgame approached. Munster’s Tom Farrell was tackled just short of the try line. Leinster’s Ciarán Frawley went off his feet and slid into the tackle from the side. He was correctly penalised, a yellow card to the Leinster player accompanying the penalty try. The only debate being, would a try have been scored? Probably, is my view on it, and that’s the criterion the law requires.