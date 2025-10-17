Connacht preparing for bruising battle against Bulls

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Bulls, Dexcom Stadium, 7.45pm, TG4 & Premier Sports 1

Connacht are preparing for a bruising battle against the Bulls in Dexcom this evening (7.45pm), and with both sides coming off losses in their last BKT URC round, there is much at stake.

The South African outfit will be smarting after suffering a heavy 28-7 defeat in Ulster, but Stuart Lancaster’s side will need to improve their physicality in all areas of play to deal with a side traditionally dominant at the set piece.

Currently in sixth position with two wins from three, the Bulls will want to ensure they return home with something in the bank from their Ireland tour.

Lancaster acknowledges the strength of the visitors – “formidable, with a strong blend of power up front and pace in the back field”.

“They were BKT URC finalists for a reason last year, and we’re expecting a response after their defeat in Ulster last week,” he says.

However, Connacht have been given a timely boost with the return of their three Lions, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham, who will be expected to play a crucial part in getting Connacht over the line.

In addition, there are six more changes to the starting line-up with Caolin Blade, Byron Ralston, Josh Ioane, Peter Dooley, David, O’Connor, and Josh Murphy coming into the starting XV.

Lancaster acknowledges the presence of the Lions and the home fans in what he hopes should make for a “great game” - sim–larl – Bull’s head coach Johan Ackermann.

“Surprised” by Connacht’s lost to Cardiff, he says with “several British and Irish Lions returning, they’ll be strong and motivated after a home loss”.

“It’s a tough challenge in difficult conditions, also we must prepare fully for a hard-fought match.”

Bulls have posted two successive wins, both at home – a 53-40 victory against the Ospreys and a 39-31 win over Leinster, but after their loss in Belfast, they are expected to come hard to Dexcom Stadium.

Connacht's Finlay Bealham and Matthew Victory. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

As a result Connacht’s Cullie Tucker says Connacht need to stand up to South Africans’s physicality – particularly in the scrum where they currently have won the most penalties of any team in the BKT URC.

However, Tucker believes lessons have been learned after last season’s loss to the Bulls in South Africa by 56-27.

“We’re highly aware of where we need to be physically. And I think we’re more battle-hardened. We’ve had some really tough battles over the years, here and in the High Veldt, so we know the power that’s coming.”

As a result Connacht’s ability to play to their strengths and make it pay in scores will depend on retaining possession, improved physicality in the contact area, while also “kicking intelligently” to put them in the fight.

“I think once we’re in the fight, we’ll be in a good place. I back our players to turn it around, and I back ourselves for a good performance on Friday.”

Importantly Connacht will need help from their supporters to make home advantage count.

“We need to be winning our home games in the URC 100 per cent, and even though we lost last weekend, we came away with a point.”

However, while Tucker accepts Connacht’s defence has faced criticism in the past, he insists many areas of their game are “still growing, progressing and developing”.

Bulls are physical outfit with quality props and a host of internationals in their line-up. Defence will be crucial against the likes of Sebastian de Klerk, who boasts the best record of beating defenders in the BKT URC to date, and the home side also will need to ensure they do not concede easy possession, while also firing their own shots.

Known for their power and pace, the Bulls have scored 99 points to date; Connacht just 34 – although the home side has played just two fixtures. However, it is not just in attack where Connacht need to make territory count, but also their defence against a side that has scored 16 tries and beaten 66 defenders.

Connacht could be in for a difficult evening if they fail to stand up to the Bulls’ scrum and prevent penalties being conceded. Defence will be crucial, but the home side also will need to ensure they do not concede easy possession, while also firing their own shots.

Connacht: M Hansen; C Mullins, B Ralston, B Aki, S Bolton; J Ioane, C Blade; P Dooley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; D Murray, D O’Connor; J Murphy, C Prendergast (capt), S Jansen. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, J Joyce, S O’Brien, M Devine, S Naughton, C Forde.

Vodacom Bulls: W Le Roux; C Moodie, D Kriel, J Serfontein, S de Klerk; K Johannes, P de Wet; A Tshakaweni, J-H Wessels, W Louw; C Wiewse, R Ludwig (capt); N Xaba, JJ Theron, J Rudloph. Replacements: J Grobbelaar, G Steenekamp, F Klopper, N Janse van Rensburg, M Gumede, E Papier, H Vorster, S Jacobs.

Referee: Mike Adamson.