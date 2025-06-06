Leinster v Glasgow Warriors team news: Dan Sheehan among three changes to starting XV

Dan Sheehan scores Leinster's seventh try during the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final match against Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Dan Sheehan, Tommy O’Brien and Scott Penny have all come into the Leinster starting XV to face the Glasgow Warriors in the semi-finals of the BKT URC on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 2.45pm, live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1).

They are the only changes to Leinster’s starting XV from last weekend’s 33-21 win over Scarlets in the quarter-finals while Jimmy O’Brien shifts to fullback in the absence of Hugo Keenan, who joins fellow Lions Garry Ringrose, Josh van der Flier and Tadhg Furlong on the sidelines.

Rónan Kelleher moves to the bench where is joined by Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani. It is a strong-looking replacements unit, with Max Deegan and RG Snyman also named as Leo Cullen reverts to a 5-3 split. Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley and the restored Ross Byrne are the backs named, with Byrne making his final appearance at Aviva Stadium for Leinster ahead of his move to Gloucester this summer after a decade of service.

Fin Richardson and Adam Hastings have been called into the Glasgow Warriors starting XV.

READ MORE

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Jordie Barrett, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Rabah Slimani, RG Snyman, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Ciarán Frawley.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Josh McKay; Kyle Steyn (capt), Sione Tuipulotu, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe; Adam Hastings, George Horne; Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Hiddleston, Fin Richardson; Alex Samuel, Scott Cummings; Euan Ferrie, Rory Darge, Henco Venter.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Rory Sutherland, Sam Talakai, Max Williamson, Jack Mann, Macenzzie Duncan, Stafford McDowall, Jamie Dobie.