Rugby

IRFU’s ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship providing valuable game time for players

The competition has been under the radar, unheralded in the media, but is worth it all the same

Ulster's Jack Murphy in the Munster vs Ulster URC match at Thomond Park on May 9th. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
John O'Sullivan's picture
John O'Sullivan
Thu May 22 2025 - 06:00

Last weekend Leinster won the reconstituted “A” Interprovincial Championship by beating Ulster 35-21 at Gibson Park, a result that went unheralded in the media – not even worth a brief with the scoreline, never mind a report.

The teams contained a liberal sprinkling of outstanding young talent alongside several names that will be familiar from the senior provincial match day squads. The IRFU relaunched the competition with a view to not only celebrating its 150th anniversary but also as a playing outlet going forward to provide game time.

The IRFU’s performance director David Humphreys said at the time: “With the success of the Emerging Ireland tours, coupled with the return of an ‘A’ international against England next year, it is vital that we continue to provide players at provincial and club levels with opportunities to impress outside of the traditional URC and EPCR fixture windows.

“Discussions have been ongoing for some time to provide players with meaningful games and all four provinces are unanimously supportive of this competition. It is also great to see provinces taking matches around their local clubs.”

Despite the lukewarm reaction from mainstream media and supporters, the tournament has proved to be a godsend for academy players in the four provinces, for whom the majority would otherwise have been largely limited to playing AIL club matches. Nothing wrong with that if a player is lining out in Division 1A but there’s a significant drop-off in standard for every rung of the ladder beneath.

There is no substitute for matches, where practice examines theory. All the training and gym work in the world can help to nurture, but won’t refine, a player’s rugby IQ. But matches, specifically URC and either Champions Cup or Challenge Cup, were in relatively short supply for many players in the four provincial academies.

At the start of the 2024-2025 season there were 74 players listed in provincial academies across a three-year cycle. They were ascribed as follows: Leinster 22 (Year 1 – 10, Year 2 – 7, Year 3 – 5); Ulster 20 (7, 11, 2), Munster 19 (7, 6, 6) and Connacht 13 (4, 5, 4).

In macro terms Connacht played the fewest academy players in URC and Challenge Cup games, three of 13 (23 per cent). Ulster, in URC and Champions Cup, gave competitive game time to five of 20 (25 per cent); Munster, likewise, to seven of 19 (37 per cent); while Leinster provided the most opportunities to academy players with 14 of 22 (64 per cent), seeing game time in URC and Champions Cup.

Leinster academy hooker Gus McCarthy made his Ireland debut against Fiji in the November internationals. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Taken in an overall context, roughly 60 per cent of academy players in the four provinces – 45 out of 74 – did not see a single minute in either the URC or Champions and Challenge Cups in Europe. A magnificent seven first-year academy players played senior provincial tournament rugby, with the standout performer Ulster outhalf Jack Murphy, who notched 894 minutes across 13 matches with 11 starts.

Four Leinster players, hooker Stephen Smyth (five games – 65 minutes), scrumhalf Oliver Coffey (two games – 14 minutes), wing Reuben Moloney (one – three minutes) and secondrow Alan Spicer (one – two minutes); one Munster player, hooker Danny Sheahan (one – 15 minutes); and two Ulster players – Murphy and centre Wilhelm de Klerk (two – 104 minutes) also managed the landmark achievement.

US-born tight head prop Niall Smyth has gone from year-one academy to a senior contract for next season despite missing most of the season following shoulder surgery.

There were other eye-catching numbers, not least Murphy’s former Pres Bray team-mate Finn Treacy (eight matches – 489 minutes) who had a brilliant season with Connacht, while in Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy (14 – 583 minutes), who was also capped by Ireland, secondrow Diarmuid Mangan (12 – 667 minutes), wing Andrew Osborne (10 – 669 minutes) and centre Charlie Tector (10 – 589 minutes) all enhanced their status.

It is germane to point out that Munster prop Darragh McSweeney, backrow Luke Murphy, centre Fionn Gibbons and prop Ronan Foxe had seasons curtailed by injury; so too prop Alex Usanov (Leinster) and secondrow Spicer (Leinster).

The pointy end of the decision-making process comes in year three where, if a player hasn’t already received a senior contract, it is the end of the line with the buffers in view. Only scrumhalf Jack Oliver of that cohort hasn’t progressed at Munster, released early to take up a contract with the Glasgow Warriors.

In Leinster, centre Ben Brownlee, Aitzol Arenzana-King and Rory McGuire leave the province, with the latter two heading for contracts with Richie Murphy’s Ulster. The other year-three players, Mangan and Tector, have upgraded to senior contracts as have a plethora of year-twos in Munster and Leinster.

The new intake to the academies will be announced shortly (Ulster have released five players) but, as this season has proved, trying to find space to expose them to elite-level rugby is a difficult challenge and for many a composite itinerary of A interpros and club matches will have to suffice.

LeinsterAgePositionMatches (starts)Minutes
Aitzol Arenzana-King (Year 3) 22Wing2 (1)62
Ben Brownlee (3) 22Centre00
Oliver Coffey (1) 20Scrumhalf2 (0)14
Hugh Cooney (2)21Centre5 (4)325
Billy Corrigan (1)19Secondrow/Backrow00
Casper Gabriel (1)20Outhalf00
Fintan Gunne (2) 21Scrumhalf12 (3)368
Diarmuid Mangan (3)22Secondrow/Backrow12 (8)667
Gus McCarthy (2) 21Hooker14 (7)583
Henry McErlean (2)22Fullback2 (1)80
Rory McGuire (3) 22Prop5 (0)51
Hugo McLaughlin (1) 20Fullback00
Reuben Moloney (1)21Fullback1 (0)3
Liam Molony (2) 21Flanker00
Conor O’Tighearnaigh (2)22Secondrow1 (1)50
Andrew Osborne (2)21Wing10 (9)669
Niall Smyth (1)19Prop00
Stephen Smyth (1) 20Hooker5 (0)65
Andrew Sparrow (1)20Prop00
Alan Spicer (1) 20Secondrow1 (0)2
Charlie Tector (3)23Outhalf/Ccentre10 (7)589
Alex Usanov (1) 19Prop00
MunsterAgePositionMatches (starts)Minutes
Max Clein (2) 21Hooker00
Seán Edogbo (1) 21Backrow00
Ronan Foxe (2) 22Prop3 (0)15
Michael Foy (1)19Secondrow/Backrow00
Fionn Gibbons (3)22Centre00
George Hadden (2) 22Prop00
Dylan Hicks (2) 20Outhalf00
Shay McCarthy (2) 22Wing6 (3)307
Darragh McSweeney (3)22Prop00
Luke Murphy (1)20Backrow00
Evan O’Connell (3) 21Secondrow5 (3)213
Ben O’Connor (2) 20Fullback7 (5)414
Gene O’Leary Kareem (1)19Centre00
Jake O’Riordan (1)20Scrumhalf00
Jack Oliver (3) 22Scrumhalf00
Ruadhán Quinn (3)21Backrow11 (2)306
Kieran Ryan (3)23Prop8 (0)113
Danny Sheahan (1)21Hooker1 (0)15
Gordon Wood (1)20Centre00
UlsterAgePositionMatches (starts)Minutes
Sam Berman (1) 21Centre00
Jack Boal (2) 22Prop00
Jacob Boyd (2) 20Prop1 (1)48
Tom Brigg (2) 20Backrow00
Wilhelm de Klerk (1)20Centre2 (0)104
Cameron Doak (2) 20Prop00
Ethan Graham (2) 21Wing00
Joe Hopes (3) 21Secondrow00
Charlie Irvine (2)22Secondrow1 (1)80
Lukas Kenny (2) 20Wing00
Clark Logan (1) 19Scrumhalf00
Ben McFarlane (2) 20Fullback/wing00
James McKillop (1) 20Backrow00
Jack Murphy (1) 20Outhalf13 (11)894
Jonny Scott (1) 20Centre00
Zac Solomon (2)20Hooker00
Josh Stevens (2)20Backrow00
Rory Telfer (3)Wing4 (1)151
Henry Walker (2)19Hooker00
Bryn Ward (1) 20Backrow00
ConnachtAgePositionMatches (starts)Minutes
Fiachna Barrett (2)22Prop1 (0)20
Billy Bohan (1) 19Prop00
John Devine (3) 21Centre00
Tomás Farthing (1)19Scrumhalf00
Max Flynn (1) 20Flanker00
Daniel Hawkshaw (3)23Centre00
Shane Mallon (3) 23Wing00
Éanna McCarthy (1)20No 800
Seán Naughton (2) 20Outhalf1 (0)21
James Nicholson (2)21Fullback/Wing00
Finn Treacy (2)20Wing/Centre8 (7)489
Matthew Victory (2)21Hooker00
Harry West (3)22Outhalf00
