IRFU to axe men’s sevens programme following review

Head coach James Topping, Hugo Keenan, Mark Roche and Chay Mullins during Ireland's game against New Zealand at the Paris Olympics.

The IRFU has announced it will discontinue the men’s sevens programme at the end of the season based on the findings of a review following the conclusion of the 2024 Olympic cycle.

The union said the decision was taken as part of a “broader strategic effort to ensure long-term financial sustainability” and focus on key initiatives outlined in its strategic plan.

The Ireland men’s sevens team, coached by former Ireland international James Topping, placed sixth at the Paris Olympics, losing to eventual silver-medallists Fiji at the quarter-final stage.

Last November, the IRFU reported a €18 million deficit for the 2023/24 season, citing costs related to the 2023 World Cup as a factor.

As part of ongoing efforts to manage the deficit, the IRFU said it has conducted reviews of all programmes “to identify areas for optimisation and prioritisation”.

Describing the union’s financial situation as “challenging”, IRFU high performance director David Humphreys said: “While the decision to end the Men’s Sevens programme is a difficult one, it is necessary in order to ensure that our resources are focused on the areas that will have the greatest impact on the future of the game in Ireland.”

Based on the findings of two reviews (one conducted by World Rugby and another by Portas, commissioned by the IRFU) the union concluded the men’s sevens programme “does not contribute as a development pathway for the 15s game, with current academy structures in place within the provinces offering greater development opportunities for Men’s rugby”.

However, the IRFU confirmed the women’s sevens programme will remain in operation, stating it plays a “vital role in the development of female players”.