Leinster to wait until later in week to decide on Ryan Baird and RG Snyman availability for Scarlets

Leinster will wait until later in the week before deciding on the availability of Ryan Baird and RG Snyman ahead of Saturday’s URC match against the Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets (5.15).

The 25-year-old Baird last played when coming on as a replacement in a 22-minute cameo in the Champions Cup win over Harlequins. He subsequently picked up a calf injury which caused him to miss the quarter-final win over Glasgow Warriors in the same tournament.

Snyman sustained what the province has described as a dead leg in Leinster’s URC win over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday night. Prop Paddy McCarthy and flanker Will Connors have recovered from injury and will be available for selection for the trip to west Wales.

There is no further update on secondrow James Ryan and wingers Jordan Larmour and Rob Russell. Ryan hasn’t played since the European game against Bath in January while Larmour has been an absentee from Leinster colours since a brief five-minute appearance as a replacement against Munster on December 27th.