Alex Nankivell returns for Munster to face Bordeaux in Champions Cup

As expected following the successful appeal of his two-match ban, Alex Nankivell returns in midfield for Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final away to Bordeaux Bègles on Saturday (3pm Irish time, live on Premier Sports).

He replaces Seán O’Brien, who is named as one two backs on the bench. The only other change from last week’s 25-24 win away to La Rochelle sees Josh Wycherley starts in place of the injured Jeremy Loughman, with Mark Donnelly named as cover among the replacements. Donnelly, who started in Cork Constitution’s win over Terenure College in the AIL last week, is set for his first Champions Cup appearance since the famous win over Wasps in December 2021.

Stephen Archer, again named among the replacements, is in line for a landmark 300th Munster appearance, having made his Munster debut almost 16 years ago against Edinburgh in October 2009.

Yannick Bru has made four changes to the UBB starting XV from last week’s 43-31 win over Ulster, as a result of which there is no place in the matchday squad for former Munster outhalf Joey Carbery.

As was also expected, Mathieu Jalibert starts at outhalf, having been on the bench last week. Rohan Janse van Rensbur is also recalled, while the Six Nations Player of the Tournament Luis Bielle-Biarrey comes in after being rested.

One forced change sees Jon Echegaray start in place of Romain Buros who suffered a leg injury against Ulster.

Munster: Thaakir Abrahams; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Mark Donnelly, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Conor Murray, Seán O’Brien, Alex Kendellen.

Bordeaux Bègles: Jon Echegaray; Damian Penaud, Yofana Moefana, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Mathieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu (capt); Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe, Ben Tameifuna; Cyril Cazeaux, Adam Coleman; Mahamadou Diaby, Guido Petti, Peter Samu. Replacements: Connor Sa, Matis Perchaud, Sipili Falatea, Pierre Bochaton, Marko Gazotti, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Yann Lesgourgues, Pablo Uberti.