AIL preview: Clontarf seek win over St Mary’s for home semi-final

In the end, the make-up of the top four and the Division 1A play-offs in the Energia All-Ireland League did not go down to the wire. Even so, there is some jostling for home semi-finals and the play-off picture throughout the divisions, as well as the AIL qualifiers.

St Mary’s (63 points) top 1A after a seven-year absence but travel with a weakened team to second-placed Clontarf (61), who welcome back Ivan Soroka and need a win to ensure a home semi-final.

‘Tarf could be edged out of the top two by Cork Con, who entertain Terenure, finalists for the last three years but who have lost four in a row. After a transformative five seasons as head coach this will be Sean Skehan’s final game before focusing his energies on the rugby programme in the Terenure school.

As indicated by a much-changed selection at home to relegated Garryowen, fourth-placed Lansdowne (56) are contentedly in the semi-finals after a run of one defeat in eight.

City of Armagh (27 points) can stay above UCD (25) in the relegation play-off place by winning at home to Ballynahinch. After Trinity’s relegation last season, UCD feature eight players on Leinster’s books, including four who featured in the province’s win over the Sharks in Durban last week, for their trek to Young Munster, who are again stacked with Munster players.

Old Belvedere have won 1B while Nenagh Ormond have secured second, leaving Blackrock (51 points), Old Wesley (50) and UCC (48) fighting for the remaining two play-off spots. Blackrock host Old Wesley in Stradbrook, where the losers could miss out on the play-offs to UCC if they beat Old Belvedere at home.

Last-placed Shannon (24 points) need a bonus-point win at home to Queen’s and hope that Highfield earn nothing from their trek to Naas if the nine-time champions are to avoid successive relegations. Trinity, at home to Nenagh, need to match Highfield’s result to avoid a relegation play-off.

In the tussle for the last promotion play-off place in 2A, Corinthians, at home to Ballymena, trail fourth-placed Greystones, away to Navan, on points difference with their opponents fighting to avoid a relegation play-off.

UL Bohs, Galwegians and Rainey are competing for the last play-off place in 2B, and face the relegation threatened duo of Sligo and Skerries as well as champions Wanderers. Midleton lead Enniscorthy atop 2C heading into final games away to Monkstown and Belfast Harlequins.

In the Qualifying Playoffs, Bective Rangers meet Creggs and Thomond meet Dromore in a double header at Cill Dara RFC, while Enniskillen are seeking promotion to the AIL for the first time when they meet Ennis/Kilrush in Mullingar RFC in the Women’s Qualifying Final.

Energia All-Ireland League

All matches Saturday, April 5th at 2.30pm unless stated

Men’s Division 1A

City of Armagh v Ballynahinch, Palace Grounds

Clontarf v St. Mary’s College, Castle Avenue

Cork Constitution v Terenure College, Temple Hill

Lansdowne v Terenure College, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch

Young Munster v UCD, Tom Clifford Park

Division 1B

Blackrock College v Old Wesley, Stradbrook

Dublin University v Nenagh Ormond, College Park

Naas v Highfield, Forenaughts

Shannon v Queens, Thomond Park

UCC v Old Belvedere, The Mardyke

Division 2A

Cashel v Old Crescent, Spafield

Galway Corinthians v Ballymena, Corinthian Park

Instonians v Buccaneers, Shaws Bridge

MU Barnhall v Banbridge, Parsonstown

Navan v Greystones, Balreask Old

Division 2B

Clogher Valley v Malone, The Cran

Malahide v Dungannon, Estuary Road

Rainey v Wanderers, Hatrick Park

Skerries v Galwegians, Holmpatrick

Sligo v UL Bohemian, Hamilton Park

Division 2C

Ballyclare v Tullamore, The Cloughan

Belfast Harlequins v Enniscorthy, Deramore Park

Clonmel v Omagh Academicals, Ardgaoithe

Dolphin v Bruff, Virgin Media Park

Monkstown v Midleton, Sydney Parade

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Qualifying Playoffs

Saturday, April 5th

Bective Rangers v Creggs, Cill Dara RFC, 1pm

Thomond v Dromore, Cill Dara RFC, 3pm

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Qualifying Final

Sunday, April 6th

Enniskillen v Ennis/Kilrush, Mullingar RFC, 2.30pm