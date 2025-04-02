Jack Crowley admits his ‘hands aren’t tied’ as he remains tight-lipped on future

Ireland and Munster outhalf Jack Crowley has refused to be drawn on ongoing contract negotiations, asserting his “hands aren’t tied” regarding his future plans.

Asked to provide clarity about the matter, Crowley did not confirm whether he has opted to stay put with Munster or head elsewhere.

The issue continues to generate noise around the 25-year-old outhalf, who reportedly was offered €750,000 a year by Leicester Tigers.

“Well, my hands aren’t tied, don’t worry,” said Crowley on Wednesday.

READ MORE

“It’s still ongoing but, as I’ve said before and always will, I come back to performances and that’s my main focus.

“The team behind me are looking after that and hopefully [it] will be sorted.”

Crowley won Player of the Match last weekend in Munster’s URC win over Connacht at MacHale Park. However, during the Six Nations he started just one game at outhalf, Leinster’s Sam Prendergast occupying the number 10 jersey for Ireland’s opening four games.

“The most important thing is performances. That’s always been the case with me and it’s something certainly you always want to give to the team and give 100 per cent when you’re out there,” said Crowley, speaking to the media as part of his Pinergy ambassadorship.

“It’s unbelievably important that you are there and fully committed and then off the back of that these things are part of the professional sport that we’re in and as you go through it more, you learn to deal with it and understand that it’s all part of it.”

Given the swirl of interest his battle with Prendergast has generated, as well as debate over his future plans, Crowley has had to learn how to shut out the noise.

“I guess it’s always been a fundamental part of my game, it’s understanding from the very start when I stepped into this professional game that’s part of it,” he said.

“It’s the way that it is and from the more experienced lads you learn to understand that it doesn’t go away, from the lads that are finishing up to the lads that are just starting out.

“It’s all part of it and as you go through it, you grow to understand how to compartmentalise it and keep the main thing the main thing and that’s the performances on the pitch and you team that you’re playing in.”