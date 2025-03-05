Munster confirm return of JJ Hanrahan for third stint with province

JJ Hanrahan has signed a two-year deal to return to Munster for a third stint with the province. Photograph: Robert Perry/Inpho

Munster have confirmed the return of outhalf JJ Hanrahan after the 32-year-old signed a two-year deal to join from Connacht at the end of the season.

Hanrahan is the province’s third-highest points scorer with 743 in 142 appearances during two spells at Munster either side of a two-year stint with the Northampton Saints.

The Kerry native left for a second time in 2021 to join Clermont Auvergne in the Top 14 for a season and also spent a season in Wales with the Dragons before joining Connacht at the start of last season.

Hanrahan has 23 appearances for Connacht to date and recently returned to action from a knee injury.

He is Munster’s fourth new signing for next season along with centre Dan Kelly, prop Michael Milne and hooker Lee Barron.