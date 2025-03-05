Rugby

Munster confirm return of JJ Hanrahan for third stint with province

Hanrahan is the province’s third-highest points scorer with 743 in 142 appearances

JJ Hanrahan has signed a two-year deal to return to Munster for a third stint with the province. Photograph: Robert Perry/Inpho
JJ Hanrahan has signed a two-year deal to return to Munster for a third stint with the province. Photograph: Robert Perry/Inpho
Wed Mar 05 2025 - 14:47

Munster have confirmed the return of outhalf JJ Hanrahan after the 32-year-old signed a two-year deal to join from Connacht at the end of the season.

Hanrahan is the province’s third-highest points scorer with 743 in 142 appearances during two spells at Munster either side of a two-year stint with the Northampton Saints.

The Kerry native left for a second time in 2021 to join Clermont Auvergne in the Top 14 for a season and also spent a season in Wales with the Dragons before joining Connacht at the start of last season.

Hanrahan has 23 appearances for Connacht to date and recently returned to action from a knee injury.

READ MORE

He is Munster’s fourth new signing for next season along with centre Dan Kelly, prop Michael Milne and hooker Lee Barron.

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley