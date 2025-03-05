Head coach Neil Doak makes five changes to Ireland Under-20 side for French clash

Ireland head coach Neil Doak has made five changes from the side that lost 20-12 to Wales for Friday night’s game against France at Musgrave Park (8.0).
Gene O’Leary Kareem, who came off the bench in the games against England and Wales but started the second match against Scotland, is named in the run-on team in place of arguably Ireland’s outstanding back in the tournament to date, Connor Fahy. Tom Wood and Will Wootton replace Sam Wisniewski and Clark Logan at halfback from the game at Rodney Parade.
Fahy, Wisniewski and Logan are named among the replacements as is tighthead prop Tom McAllister, who swaps roles with Alex McMullan, the Blackrock man restored to the number three jersey. Henry Walker, who started all three games at hooker, drops to the bench with Lansdowne’s Mikey Yarr heading in the opposite direction.
France have hammered Wales and Italy but lost to England. Ireland have lost to England and Wales but beat Scotland.
Marcus Smith benched for England’s Six Nations clash with Italy
Mack Hansen’s versatility a potent attacking option for Ireland
Dan Sheehan v Peato Mauvaka head-to-head: Two hookers at the very top of their game
Gordon D’Arcy: Irish organisation must stymie French flair in what could be a mesmerising contest
IRELAND UNDER-20: D Green (Queen’s); C Molony (UCD), G O’Leary Kareem (UCC), E Smyth (Cork Constitution), C Mangan (Blackrock); T Wood (Garryowen), W Wootton (Sale); B Bohan (Corinthians), M Yarr (Lansdowne), A Mullan (Blackrock College); M Ronan (Old Wesley), B Corrigan (Old Wesley); M Foy (UCC), B Power (Galwegians), É McCarthy (Galwegians, capt).
Replacements: H Walker (Queen’s), P Moore (Blackrock College), T McAllister (Ballynahinch), C Kennelly (Highfield), D Walsh (Terenure), C Logan (Queen’s), S Wisniewski (Old Belvedere), C Fahy (Clontarf).
FRANCE UNDER-20: J Etchegary; T Leveque, S Daunivucu, F Brau-Boirie, N Donguy; L Keletaona, B Tilloles; S Jean-Christophe, L Akrab, M Megherbi; B Sanson, C Mezou (capt); A Deliance, N Traversier, B Britz.
Replacements: Q Algay, E Jaba Njocke, J-Y Liufau, J Nguimbous, S Tolofua, S Daroque, J Cotarmanac’h, O Cowie.