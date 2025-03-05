Head coach Neil Doak makes five changes to Ireland Under-20 side for French clash

Tom Wood comes in at outhalf for the Ireland under-20s for their Six Nations clash with France in Cork on Friday night. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland head coach Neil Doak has made five changes from the side that lost 20-12 to Wales for Friday night’s game against France at Musgrave Park (8.0).

Gene O’Leary Kareem, who came off the bench in the games against England and Wales but started the second match against Scotland, is named in the run-on team in place of arguably Ireland’s outstanding back in the tournament to date, Connor Fahy. Tom Wood and Will Wootton replace Sam Wisniewski and Clark Logan at halfback from the game at Rodney Parade.

Fahy, Wisniewski and Logan are named among the replacements as is tighthead prop Tom McAllister, who swaps roles with Alex McMullan, the Blackrock man restored to the number three jersey. Henry Walker, who started all three games at hooker, drops to the bench with Lansdowne’s Mikey Yarr heading in the opposite direction.

France have hammered Wales and Italy but lost to England. Ireland have lost to England and Wales but beat Scotland.

IRELAND UNDER-20: D Green (Queen’s); C Molony (UCD), G O’Leary Kareem (UCC), E Smyth (Cork Constitution), C Mangan (Blackrock); T Wood (Garryowen), W Wootton (Sale); B Bohan (Corinthians), M Yarr (Lansdowne), A Mullan (Blackrock College); M Ronan (Old Wesley), B Corrigan (Old Wesley); M Foy (UCC), B Power (Galwegians), É McCarthy (Galwegians, capt).

Replacements: H Walker (Queen’s), P Moore (Blackrock College), T McAllister (Ballynahinch), C Kennelly (Highfield), D Walsh (Terenure), C Logan (Queen’s), S Wisniewski (Old Belvedere), C Fahy (Clontarf).

FRANCE UNDER-20: J Etchegary; T Leveque, S Daunivucu, F Brau-Boirie, N Donguy; L Keletaona, B Tilloles; S Jean-Christophe, L Akrab, M Megherbi; B Sanson, C Mezou (capt); A Deliance, N Traversier, B Britz.

Replacements: Q Algay, E Jaba Njocke, J-Y Liufau, J Nguimbous, S Tolofua, S Daroque, J Cotarmanac’h, O Cowie.