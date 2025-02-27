Felix Jones will return to coaching role with South Africa

Double Rugby World Cup-winning assistant coach Felix Jones will return to South Africa’s technical team following a short stint with England.

The former Ireland international played a vital role in helping the Springboks to their World Cup success in 2019 and 2023 but left to become defence coach with Steve Borthwick’s England after South Africa’s latter triumph in France.

Jones left that role inside a year but was asked to see out a notice period, which expired in December.

Jones will be one of six assistants to Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus, along with former New Zealand international Tony Brown, ex-Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery, Deon Davids, Mzwandile Stick and scrum coach Daan Human.

“He was a vital cog in the coaching team from 2019 to 2023, and his experience, professionalism, and excellent work ethic will make him a great addition to the fantastic coaching team we built from the beginning of 2024,” Erasmus said on Thursday.

“Felix worked very closely with most of our coaches in the past, and I have no doubt he’ll work equally closely with Jerry and Tony, who joined us last season.

“After spending some time in England, his experience of working in the UK and studying the opposition teams in the Six Nations and other international tournaments will add immense value in assisting us to adapt and improve as we cast an eye on a tough international season ahead.

“As a team we are well aware that we need to keep improving and growing if we want to remain one of the best teams in the world and to give ourselves the best possible chance to defend our World Cup title in Australia in 2027, and Felix, like all the other coaching and support staff, will play a key role in guiding us to do so.”

