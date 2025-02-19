Ireland under-20 coach Neil Doak makes two changes for Wales clash

Eoghan Smyth returns to the Ireland under-20 midfield for the game against Wales at Rodney Parade on Friday night. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Ireland head coach Neil Doak has made two changes and a positional switch to the starting team that beat Scotland for Friday night’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship clash with Wales at Rodney Parade (7.45).

Cork Constitution’s Eoghan Smyth returns to the side having started in the defeat against England before being sprung from the bench against Scotland. His robust defence and straight running were missed in Edinburgh.

Smyth resumes his midfield partnership with one of Ireland’s outstanding players to date, Connor Fahy, who switches back to outside centre. Gene O’Leary Kareem reverts to the replacements.

The other change is in the frontrow where Ballynahinch tighthead Tom McAllister gets a chance in the run-on team, swapping places with Blackrock’s Alex McMullan, another standout player, who is on the bench.

The other alterations to the replacements see UCD hooker Mikey Yarr, who played last year, return after recovering from injury. Highfield’s Conor Kennelly comes in for a try scorer the last day, Shannon’s Oisín Minogue, while Tom Wood, a son of former Lions and Ireland hooker Keith, is included in the matchday 23 for the first time.

Several Ireland players have received a vote of confidence from the coaching team despite lapses in individual, and indeed the collective, performances to date and will need to repay that faith with greater clarity, precision and execution on both sides of the ball.

Wales beat Italy 20-18 at the Stade Comunale di Monigo last time out having lost to France in their opening game of the tournament.

IRELAND UNDER-20: D Green (QUB); C Molony (UCD), C Fahy (Clontarf), E Smyth (Cork Constitution), C Mangan (Blackrock College); S Wisniewski (Old Belvedere), C Logan (QUB); B Bohan (Galway Corinthians), H Walker (QUB), T McAllister (Ballynahinch); M Ronan (Old Wesley), B Corrigan (Old Wesley); M Foy (UCC), B Power (Galwegians), É McCarthy (Galwegians, capt).

Replacements: M Yarr (Lansdowne), P Moore (Blackrock College), A Mullan (Blackrock College), C Kennelly (Highfield), D Walsh (Terenure College), W Wootton (Sale Sharks), T Wood (Garryowen), G O’Leary Kareem (UCC).