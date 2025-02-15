Munster take bonus-point win over Scarlets at Thomond Park

URC: Munster 29 Scarlets 8

Munster made it four wins in five URC games to continue their climb up the table after they got their act together in the second half to wrap up a bonus point win at Thomond Park.

Munster enjoyed 69 per cent possession in the opening half but only led 7-3 at the break as both sides were guilty of a litany of basic errors.

But with Gavin Coombes leading the way, Munster bossed matters after the restart and were full value for their five tries to one victory.

Munster’s scrum was solid but their lineout suffered several malfunctions which meant good opportunities were squandered. Even when the set-piece worked, the move regularly broke down through sloppy handling or knock-ons.

Scarlets flooded the breakdown and while they too were guilty of silly mistakes, they managed to take the lead after 18 minutes while temporarily down to 14 men when Johnny Williams was binned for a deliberate knock-on after 11 minutes.

Munster went to the corner from that penalty but while Tom Ahern finished the move and Billy Burns converted, the score was scrapped after TMO Stefano Roscini spotted a knock-on from Rory Scannell in the build-up.

Munster failed to use the extra man and fell behind after 18 minutes when Ioan Lloyd, who had earlier missed one from 43 metres, converted a penalty from 30 metres after Jack O’Donoghue was pinged for not releasing.

Munster scored just before Williams returned. O’Donoghue took a clean lineout and when Munster worked the ball infield, an inside switch from centres Scannell and Tom Farrell put 22-year-old academy winger, who had come on for the injured Diarmuid Kilgallen, in for his fifth try in 13 appearances.

Munster's Tom Ahern. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Burns converted to make it 7-3 after 22 minutes and it remained that way to the break as neither side managed to seriously threaten as the mistakes mounted in a dreadful opening half.

But Munster got their act together after the restart with Coombes leading the way as Scarlets, who started with nine internationals and brought another four off the bench, faded.

Coombes settled Munster with a trademark try from close range five minutes after the restart after further good work from Ahern.

The home side pushed on from there and several phases from a tapped penalty on the left ended in the right corner with Alex Kendellen getting over and Burns adding the extras to push it out to 19-3 after 52 minutes.

Scarlets hit back with an excellent try from replacement Macs Page, on the field less than a minute, from a chip and chase down the right, although Paddy Patterson came very close to depriving him as he managed to get a hand under the ball but couldn’t prevent the touchdown.

Munster secured the bonus point after 64 minutes when Coombes got his second try – his 49th in 112 appearances – after another penalty to the right corner and good work by Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett. Burns converted before making way for Tony Butler.

Shane Daly, who dropped a pass from Farrell a metre from the line, was binned in the final minute for a high tackle on Scarlets centre Joe Roberts, but Munster finished on a high when Farrell scored in the right corner after another penalty to touch.

Scoring sequence – 18 min: I Lloyd pen 0-3; 21: S McCarthy pen, B Burns con 7-3; Half-time: 7-3; 45: G Coombes try 12-3; 52: A Kendellen try, Burns con 19-3; 57: M Page try 19-8; 64: Coombes try 24-8; 80: T Farrell try 29-8.

MUNSTER: B O’Connor; S Daly, T Farrell, R Scannell, D Kilgallen; B Burns, E Coughlan; J Wycherley, D Barron, O Jager; T Ahern, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: S McCarthy for Kilgallen (16 mins), B Gleeson for O’Donoghue (h-t), J Hodnett for Ahern (52), P Patterson for Coughlan, J Ryan for Jager, K Ryan for J Wycherley (all 56), N Scannell for Barron, T Butler for Burns (both 65).

SCARLETS: I Nicholas; E Mee, J Roberts, J Williams, S Evans; I Lloyd, G Davies; K Mathias, M van der Merwe, A Holz; M Douglas, S Lousi; T Plumtree, D Davis, V Fifita.

Replacements: S Wainwright for Holz (13 mins), A Hepburn for Mathias (46), A Craig for Plumtree (53), M Page for Nicholas (56), R Elias for Mathias (57), J Taylor for Davis (62), C Titcombe for Evans (73).

Referee: F Vedovelli (Italy).