Even a dodgy Firework couldn’t mar day to remember for Gus McCarthy

As debuts go, not least for a 21-year-old hooker, it wasn’t too bad. A try, three try assists, playing the full 80 minutes, the last six of them in the back row, and Ireland winning 52-17 at home in front of extended family and friends. Not even in his wildest dreams could Gus McCarthy have concocted all of that.

In a highly impressive, mobile and skilful display made, they are memories that McCarthy admitted he’ll cherish for the rest of his life. There are other too, not least hearing and singing the anthems. As that dream became a reality, as he thought of the route to this point, and those who helped him along the way, the tears streamed down his face.

“I was pretty emotional, just because it’s always been a dream of mine growing up. I’ve always come to the games and sang the anthems. It was just a really, really proud moment, not only for myself, but more thinking of my family and the journey to get to there.”

It’s funny how McCarthy and Sam Prendergast, the two 21-year-olds, took such contrasting routes to last Saturday’s landmark day for them both. McCarthy was captain, and Prendergast the undoubted star turn, in the Ireland under-20s side that won a Grand Slam and reached the Under-20 World Cup two seasons ago.

Prendergast was fast-tracked into Leinster’s first team squad, making his first two starts later that season in South Africa, and his 16 appearances last season, amounting to 473 minutes, led to him being included in Ireland’s squad for the two-Test series in South Africa.

By contrast, McCarthy played only 25 minutes for Leinster that season, in their April trek to South Africa, but all changed when Dan Sheehan suffered his ACL injury in the first Test before Rónan Kelleher, Lee Barron and John McKee were all struck down this season.

Ireland’s Cormac Izuchukwu and Gus McCarthy after the win over Fiji. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

In addition to four starts for Leinster and two for Emerging Ireland, McCarthy was hauled back from that tour to play the second half of the marquee Croke Park fixture.

“I probably still haven’t taken in how lucky I have been to get some chances but I’m sure over the next few months I will reflect on that.”

McCarthy reckons he played about half a dozen AIL 1A games with UCD last season, and while agreeing that it is a huge jump to Test rugby, he stressed: “But, no, I wouldn’t talk down AIL. There are some physical men. I’m trying to think of my last one. It potentially could have been Ballynahinch away or something like that, which is not a glamour fixture. We actually got pumped.”

McCarthy started this season in the Leinster academy and so was, effectively, their fifth-choice hooker. “As well as Dan and Rónan there’s two other great hookers in John McKee and Lee Barron at Leinster, so I’m still competing with a lot. With the five of us it’s very competitive, anyone can step up and perform, as we’ve seen with the lads in the last few years.

“So, I’ve just said to myself or when I’m speaking to my parents, and my dad especially, any opportunity I get I have to try to take it. I can’t wait around, especially in training. I just have to try to put my best foot forward and impress the coaches when I get a chance.”

Ireland's Gus McCarthy celebrates with supporters after the game against Fiji. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

In the long term, it’s difficult to see how they can all remain with the province, but that’s another day’s discussion.

Even after his unexpected flurry of game time with Leinster, McCarthy was only named as one of five “training panellists” in addition to the 35-man squad for this Series, behind three other hookers, so when he was named to start against Fiji he was as surprised as anybody.

“When Faz [Andy Farrell] named the team on Monday I was incredibly surprised. I only got the call on Sunday evening at around 7pm that I was coming back in on Monday. I thought I was going to be back in Leinster this week. So then when I got the call that I was coming in to camp I thought I’d maybe get the chance to be 24th man and experience the match day.

Then when I saw Faz put up the team and I was starting I was full of emotions. I was incredibly excited but also nervous.”

His week had featured other highs, not least being presented with his jersey by a fellow former Blackrock College player and captain.

Ireland's Gus McCarthy is tackled by Fiji's Ponipate Loganimasi. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“Caelan [Doris] actually gave me the jersey in the Shelbourne on Thursday night, which was very special: a fellow Blackrock man and to have the captain of your country present you with your jersey is very special.”

To complete his day, after the game McCarthy saw his parents, Robert and Australian-born mum Tara, sisters Naoise and Millie and brother Hubie, as well as cousins and uncles.

There was only one blemish.

McCarthy was speaking to a small group of journalists in a passageway near the dressingrooms after Saturday’s game, where he was about to return and ready himself for something more daunting than starting his first Test match.

That was to be his debut song in front of the squad. He revealed: “I’ll give a terrible rendition of Firework by Katie Perry.”