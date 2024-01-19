Joe Schmidt confirmed as new head coach of Australia on two-year deal

Rugby Australia (RA) have confirmed Joe Schmidt as the new head coach of the Wallabies on a two-year contract. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Rugby Australia (RA) have confirmed Joe Schmidt as the new head coach of the Wallabies on a two-year contract that will see him take charge until after the Test series against the British & Irish Lions in 2025. The New Zealander will take up his new role in March.

It represents a significant coup for the beleaguered Australian union who might have reason to be grateful to the IRFU’s outgoing performance director David Nucifora – he leaves that role after the Paris Olympics – working with RA in a consultancy capacity as ‘head of people and culture,’ who had a good relationship with Schmidt during his time as Ireland head coach.

Nucifora was part of a panel that included RA’s incoming performance director Peter Horne and former Wallabies Dan Herbert, Phil Waugh, Joe Roff and John Eales that assessed potential candidates that is reputed to have included Michael Cheika and Dan McKellar, currently with the Leicester Tigers, before plumping for Schmidt.

The 58-year-old Schmidt had a significant input and impact when added to Ian Foster’s New Zealand’s coaching team, helping to guide the All Blacks to the World Cup final including a win over Ireland, who he coached from 2013-2019, during which time he won a Grand Slam, three Six Nations titles and claimed some historic wins over New Zealand.

A 2018 World Rugby Coach of the Year he also led Ireland to the world number one ranking in 2019 before linking up with the All Blacks as an assistant coach. During his time with Leinster, he guided the province to a brace of Champions Cup titles amongst other silverware.

Schmidt replaces Eddie Jones whose Wallabies missed the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in history. The New Zealander is quoted in the official RA statement. He said: “I am conscious that the Wallabies have weathered a difficult period, and I am keen to help them build a way forward, with greater alignment and clear direction from RA.

“The upcoming Test matches against Wales will arrive quickly, post-Super Rugby, and the program through to the British and Irish Lions Tour next year presents plenty of opportunities and challenges – which I am sure will invigorate players and staff.

Photograph: Inpho/Photosport/Max Mason-Hubers

“I am looking forward to connecting with Super Rugby coaches, RA staff, and getting to observe and meet players in the coming months.”

Horne said of Schmidt’s appointment: “It has been a thorough process to make sure that we have landed the best and most suitable candidate – conducted by a panel including Dan Herbert and Phil Waugh, Joe Roff, John Eales, David Nucifora, RA’s head of people and culture and myself.

“It was a unanimous decision to appoint Joe – everyone on the panel was impressed by his demeanour, his calm and logical approach to the game, as well as his communication style.

“Throughout his career, Joe has demonstrated an ability to take a leadership role in structural reform while developing a strong culture and world-class players.

“From my personal experience working with Joe at World Rugby, he is an ideal fit for the Wallabies and Australian Rugby at this time, and I am looking forward to working closely with him on developing a stronger alignment with our Super Rugby clubs to maximise our performances.”

RA CEO Phil Waugh said: “Joe has delivered success at every stop in his career – winning European titles with Leinster, winning Six Nations championships, leading Ireland to World number one for the first time and, most recently, his role in the All Blacks’ run to the Rugby World Cup Final. He has also been a World Coach of the Year after he won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018.”

“Given our stated plan to build a unified Australian Rugby system, Joe’s experience with Ireland and New Zealand – two of the most aligned Rugby nations in the world – will no doubt prove valuable as we move forward.

“He has a global view of the game from his experience in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, and his appointment puts us in a strong position as we build towards the 2025 British and Irish Lions Tour.”

It means that Schmidt will get to coach against his former assistant coach Andy Farrell, who was recently appointed head coach of the Lions team for the Lions tour to Australia.