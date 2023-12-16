Ulster roar back into form to record famous victory over Racing 92

Champions Cup Pool 2: Ulster 31 Racing 92 15

Just when they needed it most, Ulster roared back to life, halting a three-game losing run and humbling Siya Kolisi et al with a resounding bonus point victory to revive their Champions Cup hopes and generally make them feel good about themselves again.

On a windy but dry evening at the Kingspan, Ulster found it within themselves to produce a display brimming with intent and ambition with James Hume and Michael Lowry running great lines and Steven Kitshoff leading from the front along with double try scorer Nick Timoney and Iain Henderson.

For Stuart Lancaster’s side this was a second straight pool defeat and a desperately disappointing effort from Kolisi, Gael Fickou and Cameron Woki on an evening when they were expected to shine.

Indeed in Nolann le Garrec Racing had one of their few players to show much in the way of grit and skill though he was unable to add anything from the tee.

Ulster had to hit the ground running and did so by tearing downfield, James Hume prominent and then Nick Timoney scoring with a little over three minutes gone when the province opted to tap a second penalty inside the Racing 22.

John Cooney converted, and Ulster were off to the ideal start.

Ulster's Steven Kitshoff (left) in action against Racing 92's Trevor Nyakane. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Unfortunately for Ulster they were unable to capitalise on this early dominance as their lineout began to wobble – Rob Herring having begun with an issue which was then continued by Tom Stewart after the South African had departed for an HIA – and then Nolann le Garrec, shortly after an earlier dangerous break, scampered over only for the score to be ruled out for obstruction.

Ulster had earned themselves a break and on another visit to Racing’s 22 they opted to again tap a penalty, Timoney this time trucking it up before Stuart McCloskey pirouetted over the line. Cooney’s conversion came in off the post and, suddenly, Ulster had daylight on the scoreboard.

It didn’t last. On the half-hour, a Cooney box kick was gobbled up by Racing and an Antoine Gibert cross-kick was taken on the run by Juan Imhoff who scorched Robert Baloucoune only for Michael Lowry to halt his progress in Ulster’s 22.

However, Imhoff offloaded to the supporting Le Gerrec and this time he sprinted clear to make the corner though he then managed to completely top his conversion attempt.

Ulster responded by putting some impressive width on the ball, Lowry putting Jacob Stockdale in space and Cooney’s trail run seeing him freed down the middle only to be caught short of the line. The hosts recycled though, and Hume’s long pass put Rea in space to canter over with two minutes of the half remaining. Cooney converted again and Ulster trooped off leading 21-5.

The next score had a pivotal look to it and, once again, it belonged to the hosts. This time after trundling up the field they won another penalty under the posts and opted for another tap and go the players fanning out and then rushing in to form a maul which propelled Timoney over the line for his second of the evening and Ulster’s bonus point.

Cooney once more converted and now the northern province led 28-5.

Racing reduced the arrears through Janick Tarrit when the French mauled over the line though again Le Gerrec was unable to convert.

The momentum, though, was now with the French and only an intercept from Stockdale which saw him haring down the pitch prevented a score. Baloucoune and McCloskey prevented Imhoff from getting the ball down, but a subsequent penalty saw Tarrit again get driven over though, yet again, Le Gerrec couldn’t convert.

Ulster had to change the narrative and did so, winning a penalty on 68 minutes on a rare sortie into Racing territory. This time Cooney called for the tee and nailed the kick to put the province 31-15 in front which is how it ended.

Ulster tries: N Timoney 2, S McCloskey, M Rea, Cons: J Cooney 4 Pens: J Cooney 1

Racing 92 tries: Le Gerrec, J Tarrit 2

Ulster: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney; S Kitshoff, R Herring, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt), D Ewers, N Timoney, Matty Rea.

Replacements: T Stewart for Herring 10-22mins and 54mins, E O’Sullivan for Kitshoff 76mins, S Wilson for O’Toole 76mins, K Treadwell for O’Connor 60mins, H Sheridan for Rea 60mins, N Doak for Cooney 78mins, J Flannery for Buns 52mins, S Moore for Hume 78mins.

Racing 92: M Spring, H Arundell, G Fickou, H Chavancy, J Imhoff, A Gibert, N le Garrec, H Kolingar, J Tarrit, T Nyakane, B Chouzenoux, W Rowlands, C Woki, S Kolisi, W Lauret

Replacements: E-B Arous for Tarrit 70mins, G Gogichashvili for Kolingar 68mins, G Kharaishvili for Nyakane 61mins, F Sanconnie for Chouzenoux 40mins, I Diallo, M Baudonne for Kolisi 58mins, T Tedder for Chavancy 61mins, I Tabuavou for Arundell 61mins

Referee: L Pearce (Eng)