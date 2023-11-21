Finlay Bealham wearing a moon boot as a “precaution” ahead of Connacht’s Bulls clash

Connacht head to Pretoria for the bigger challenge of their two-match South African visit with no major injury worries after their victory over the Sharks.

Defence coach Scott Fardy reports prop Finlay Bealham is currently wearing a “moon boot” ahead of their meeting with the Bulls, but it is only precautionary.

“It was a physical game with a lot of bangs for a few guys, but most of the team pulled through pretty well,” says Fardy.

It comes after a “massive win” against the Sharks in a “very difficult place to come and play in a long week of travel with lots of distractions.”

“The boys applied themselves really well at the start of the week. I know we didn’t did play our best rugby. We didn’t execute a number of things we wanted to, we defended bravely, but not well, but came away with the victory on the back of some big moments from a number of players, and guys really stuck their hands up.”

However, this weekend’s fixture against the Bulls is a different proposition in Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

“They are a big side and play with a lot of width, but there is a huge challenge around the set-piece with the Bulls. The Sharks were good in that area as well, they are quite similar, but it’s another huge challenge to go to Loftus, it’s a fantastic stadium.”

The former Brumbie and Australian flanker is well used to Pretoria’s 52,000 seater stadium, having played three times at the venue.

“l lost a game in 2012, but in 2013 we won a famous victory with the Brumbies in the semi-final to get us through to the final against the Chiefs [losing 27-22], but it is a difficult place to go and win, and then I lost a test match in 2016.

JJ Hanrahan holds his nerve to kick Connacht back in front with just over 10 minutes remaining.



“But it is a famous ground and the boys are in for a treat. We spoke about it last week, the opportunity to play in these famous old grounds that have so much history, just like we do in Europe. These are great stadia and big moments, and it’s the stuff you remember. The guys will remember their game at the weekend, not for how badly we played, but for getting a win, and I think that was really special.”

Always a difficult venue for the visitors, Fardy acknowledges the Bulls are good side, and well-coached by Jake White.

“Jake is an accomplished coach with a long coaching career, and they are a difficult a side to break down. They are usually full of Springboks, and they now have a good young side who are well developed and play every week, so it is going to be tough to win. In Super Rugby they were always an incredible challenge.”

It ensures Connacht’s 12-13 win on the road against the Sharks was special, but, he says, “it was last week and we move on quick”.

The Bulls, too, will want to make home advantage count, having lost to Edinburgh 31-23 and Ulster 26-19 in their recent four-match tour to the northern hemisphere.

“I think when they go back home and enjoy being with their families, every team plays better at home, so it’s an opportunity for them to turn things around after a couple of losses. They had a late loss against Edinburgh, so they will back themselves to turn things around against us.”