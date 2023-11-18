Connacht claim fourth win of season in gritty display against Sharks

Byron Ralston of Connacht competes in the air for the ball during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban. Photograph: Steve Haag/Steve Haag Sports/ Inpho

URC: Sharks 12 Connacht 13

In a war of attrition in Durban, Connacht prevailed by a single point as Pete Wilkins’s side showed stamina in humid conditions and no small measure of grit to hang on in a game that could so easily have been lost.

The stats pointed to a home win, in all but one. When JJ Hanrahan slotted over an under-pressure penalty in the 67th minute to put his side a point ahead, his counterpart Boeta Chamberlain missed his 73rd-minute effort.

It was a huge blow for the under-pressure Sharks who remain without a win this season, but a massive boost for Connacht, who now have four wins in five games.

It was not the most entertaining fixture of the weekend with just one try apiece by the break as Connacht led 7-5, thanks to a fine opening effort that set them up for the remainder of the half. Carved from a lineout and a series of thrusts to the line from Denis Buckley, Tadhg McElroy and Joe Joyce, it was number eight Seán O’Brien who touched down with Hanrahan adding the conversion.

Until then the home side had put Connacht’s defence under pressure, and but for a knock-on just a metre from the line, they should have scored, their execution letting them down on a number of occasions. Right wing Werner Kok always looked threatening, as did Aphiwe Dyantyi, requiring huge defensive efforts from Cian Prendergast and Buckley, led by captain Conor Oliver.

Eventually, the home side reaped their due reward from a tap penalty when number eight Sikhumbuzo Notshe touched down from close range. From the restarts, Connacht won a penalty through McElroy and Hanrahan slotted over comfortably inside the 22.

Connacht were forced to live on the edge in the second half. The hosts took control, but were denied a try when Kok was ahead of the kicker. It didn’t get better for the visitors who eventually conceded several penalties, while Oisín Dowling’s sinbinning provided another scrum platform for the Sharks. Eventually right wing Kok scampered in unhindered to put his side in front for the first time, Curwin Bosch adding the extras for a 12-10 lead and the momentum.

A vital scrum penalty gave Connacht some relief, and although unable to capitalise – first missing a touch and then conceding a penalty – a turnover from Dave Heffernan provided a penalty lifeline. Hanrahan slotted his kick through the posts for a one-point lead.

There was still time for the hosts, but replacement Chamberlain, just on the pitch, missed his 73rd-minute penalty, while Shamus Hurley-Langton secured vital turnover ball when it was needed most.

SHARKS: A Fassi; W Kok, A Dyantyi, L Am, F Venter; C Bosch, C Wright; N Mchunu, D Richardson, C Osthiuizen; C Rahl, E Van Heerden; J Venter, S Nots, P Buthelezi.

Replacements: L Labushchagne for Rahl (62 mins); H Jacobs for C Osthiuizen (65); R Janse van Rensburg for Venter (67); B Chamberlain for Bosch (68); Z Mkhabelafor Wright (73); Dan Rooste for Richardson, D Richardson for Mchunu (both 78).

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; B Ralston, A Smith, T Farrell, C Forde; J Hanrahan, C Reilly; D Buckley, T McElroy, F Bealham; O Dowling, J Joyce; C Prendergast, C Oliver, S O’Brien.

Replacements: J Porch for Smith (30 mins); D Hawkshaw for Forde (40); D Heffernan for McElroy and S Hurley-Langton for Oliver (both 52); P Dooley for Bealham, D Robertson-McCoy for Buckley (both 58); D Murray for Joyce (59); C Blade for O’Reilly (62).

Referee: Craig Evans (WRFU).