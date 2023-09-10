Wales hang on as Fiji suffer agonising loss in pulsating Rugby World Cup encounter

Fiji's Semi Radradra spills the ball to miss out on a possible try at the end of the game against Wales. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Wales 32 Fiji 26

It was a night to cherish just what Fiji bring to this World Cup but celebrate Welsh poise and accuracy in a high-octane match in Stade de Bordeaux. For periods in the first half and towards the end as Fiji chased and chased, it looked like the Pacific Islanders could overwhelm Wales. But to Welsh credit they rarely wavered even as Fiji poured down the pitch in the closing minutes and held on to win a pulsating opening Pool C match.

It was Wales who opened the scoring despite most of the early rugby being played in the Welsh half. Dan Biggar landed a penalty after three minutes before Wales counter-punched Fiji just minutes later for the opening try.

From an attacking Fiji lineout, the ball was turned over and Biggar found touch. From the set piece George North drove up the centre and Wales, with a mismatch in numbers and Fiji scrambling, fed the ball out wide to the left to Josh Adams and within seven minutes Wales were leading 8-0.

But Fiji were far from dissuaded from playing their high-tempo game and continued to send in their big men, Luke Tagi and Eroni Mawi up to make the hard yards and forcing Wales into a relentless tackle cycle.

The first break for Fiji came from outside centre Waisea Nayacalevu, who did it all himself in finding the narrowest of gaps in the crowded Welsh defence and running away from the field to touch down, Frank Lomani converting for 8-7. That was the beginning of a four-minute phase were Fiji looked unstoppable as they ripped into Wales, another break on 17 minute with clever interplaying involving Nayacalevu and Semi Radadra allowing Lekima Tagitagivalu finish and Lomani convert for 8-14.

By then Wales knew they were in for a night with Biggar kicking for 11-14 and finding touch on 28 minutes for another attacking lineout. This time North tore through a hole in the Fiji defence, who had committed bodies to defending their line, Biggar converting for 18-14 in what was shaping into a thrilling contest, the crowd chanting for one team, Fiji.

This was the game that from long way out was identified as pivotal to Wales’ Rugby World Cup campaign, where defeat would all but put Warren Gatland’s side on the brink of a Pool C exit.

Wales' Dan Biggar converts a try against Fiji. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Many, including the attending Prince of Wales, a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, still remember the Welsh agony of getting dumped out of the 2007 World Cup at the hands of Fiji and this class of 2023 were judged to be better.

A stunning first-ever victory over England at Twickenham, along with the fact Fiji now have a fully professional set up made Gatland wary of the opening match. Wales have endured a difficult 18 months since Gatland replaced Wayne Pivac as head coach last December and in a sense Fiji a trial of how far he had brought them on.

The first half closed with loosehead prop Mawi hurling himself over a mountain of bodies but knocking on as he landed inside the goal, Wales ahead through fearless and relentless tacking and well-engineered scores for the occasional times they were in the Fiji 22.

𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐅𝐈𝐉𝐈 💔



Wow. Wow. Wow!



They gave it everything to get back in that game and that's how close they came!#WALvFIJ | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/u7kuthQpU4 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 10, 2023

But it was Wales who emerged more composed and with accurate passing again stretch Fiji, a crossfield kick to Rees Zammit landing inch perfect for the winger to catch and scramble over, Biggar again converting for a more comfortable 25-14.

But this was a game with twists and with Fiji’s have-a-go mentality they piled forward again, replacement Levani Botia trying to slide under the entire Welsh pack but just losing the ball forward. Wales kept their cool and too often Fiji spilled ball in contact to take the fizz out of their attacks.

But they were not about to give up Josua Tuisova muscling over for a try on 73 minutes and Peni Ravai adding another four minutes later for 32-26 as Wales fell back into the 22. It was Radradra on the left wing who finally knocked on at 80 minutes, a fantastic spectacle but Fiji finishing six points adrift of a relieved Welsh side.

Scoring Sequence – 2 mins D Biggar pen 3-0; 7 mins J Adams try 8-0; 13 mins try W Nayacalevu, con Lomani 8-7; 17 mins try L Tagitagivalu, con Lomani 8-14; 24 mins Biggar pen 11-14; 29 mins G North try, Biggar con 18-14. Halftime. 49 mins R Zammit pen, Biggar con 25-14; 66 mins E Dee try, Biggar con 32-14; 73 mins J Tuisova try, Tela con 32-21; 77 mins P Ravai try 32-26

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt), Faletau.

Replacements – E Dee for Elias 62 mins; C Domachowski for Rowlands 62 mins; Dillon Lewis for Francis 62 mins; T Reffell for Faletau 59 mins; T Williams for Davies 52 mins; S Costelow for Biggar 67 mins Rio Dyer for Adams 59 mins

Yellow: C Domachowski 69 mins

Fiji: Ilaisa Droasese; Selestino Ravutaumada, Waisea Nayacalevu (c), Semi Radradra, Vinaya Habosi; Teti Tela, Frank Lomani; Eroni Mawi, Samuel Matavesi, Luke Tagi, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Viliame Mata

Replacements – T Ikanivere for Matavesi 67 mins; P Ravai for Mawi 57 mins; M Doge for Tagi 67 mins; T Mayanavanua for Cirikidaveta 70 mins; L Botia for Tuise 59 mins; Josua Tuisova for Habosi 54 mins; S Maqala for Droasese 72 mins

Yellow: Lekima Tagitagivalu 65