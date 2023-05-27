URC final: Late John Hodnett try secures first title in 12 years for steely Munster

United Rugby Championship final: Munster 19 Stormers 14

Well, well, well, Munster are back. After 11 barren years, the United Rugby Champions was supposed to be harder than ever to win and going into the play-offs, Munster faced the hardest route imaginable. Not many outside their own squad would have seen them as likely title contenders.

But they backed up an away quarter-final win over Glasgow and away semi-final victory against their Leinster bugbearers, by saved their best until last with this momentous win over the Stormers in Cape Town to become URC champions.

Peter O’Mahony thus accepted the trophy on behalf of the province for the first time since the 2011 Magners League trophy final win over Leinster in Thomond Park back in May 2011. Conor Murray, magnificent here, and Keith Earls, a lively late replacements, were the only survivors in this ‘23′, although O’Mahony had played some games in that campaign.

True to type, Munster did it the hard way, and it says everything about their character and resilience that they also did it despite losing O’Mahony barely half an hour in.

But a feature of their resourceful five-game unbeaten run away from home has been the manner all of the squad chipped in, and this was no different, with another raft of impact cameos from all the replacements off the bench.

Munster were the better team in all departments, winning 60 per cent possession and territory, making eight breaks to two, scoring three tries to two, and if they had lost there would have been some inquiry into the 13-5 penalty count against them.

Munster's Calvin Nash scores Munster's second try. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

On a pitch not fit for a final, Munster played all of the rugby for the first half-hour and amid some unwavering defensive sets did so again to win the title with a try, fittingly, by the outstanding John Hodnett, who surely has to be in Ireland’s extended World Cup squad when announced next week.

There were other immense performances too, from Tadgh Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Gavin Coombes, Conor Murray and the classy Jack Crowley, while Malakai Fekitoa’s huge contribution despite his impending departure went up another level here.

The back three of Calvin Nash, Shane Daly and Mike Haley all had fine games too but most of all this final victory showcased the transformation which Graham Rowntree, Mike Prendergast, Denis Leamy and Andi Kyriacou have brought about in the squad’s ambition, skill levels, fitness and the ability to make right decisions at a high tempo, as well as work-rate and belief, with the latter two ingredients as important as anything here.

Typical of both sides, whereas the Stormers went for a big play off their first lineout – with Mike Haley reading Manie Libbok’s chip – Munster were prepared to patiently build through the phases and use options out the back to vary the point of attack.

However, having hit John Hodnett on the edge once with a lovely left to right pass, when Antoine Frisch attempted to do so again by forcing a pass in the tackle to the same player – admittedly when just after an advantage had been called ‘over’ – Libbok picked off the intercept on halfway for a soft seven-pointer.

Even so, Munster continued to play all the rugby for the opening half-hour, making passes aplenty, forwards interlinked with backs. Crowley varied between short passes to forwards or hitting Fekitoa and Frisch, who kept making penetrating carries or hitting the edges.

The Stormers’ carefree line speed came at a cost when Damien Williemse was clearly offside and Munster struck with a second attempt at a close-range catch-and-drive after Diarmuid Barron hit Tadgh Beirne and was then driven over on the blindside.

75 nóim #STOvMUN@THESTORMERS - 14@Munsterrugby - 19



Úd sna nóiméad deiridh faighte ag Mumha, aimsithe ag John Hodnett



Munster get a try in the last minutes of the game to gain the lead again as John Hodnett touches down@IrishRugby @URCOfficial#BKTURC #Rugby pic.twitter.com/fSNpNKT9j2 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 27, 2023

Shane Daly’s calmness under poor box kicks by Herschel Jantjies, and strength when chasing a couple of perfect box kicks by Conor Murray, earned another attacking platform.

A deftly disguised show, shimmy and scything break by Crowley led to Evan Roos being correctly binned when barely retreating halfway up the ruck before playing the ball. But the Italian referee Andrea Piardi ruled out what seemed a clear and clever, twisting close-range finish by Gavin Coombes, with a little help from Beirne, on the premise that it was a double movement.

His TMO Ben Whitehouse wasn’t inclined to disagree, although it looked far more a case of a delayed placement on the line by Coombes than a double movement.

Munster kept passing and running, and after Peter O’Mahony steamed on to a long pass by Crowley flat to the gainline which no one claimed to pick up and offload overhead, Shane Daly finished well but O’Mahony’s pass out of the tackle was adjudged forward.

Finally, after going through the phases and reaching the edges, where Calvin Nash generated go-forward from a loose ball, Crowley spotted his winger in space and Munster deserved a little luck as Nash waited for the bounce which deceived the covering Libbok to gather and narrow the angle. Willemse should have been binned for sliding in on Nash late with his knee – clear TMO territory.

When the Stormers did try and play a little in their own half, Fekitoa emptied Deon Fouries. But Munster lost O’Mahony to a head knock, with RG Snyman coming into the second row and Beirne shifting to blindside, and a questionable breakdown penalty against Coombes led to the Stormers building pressure off two penalties to touch.

But the Munster pack held up both mauls, Daly denied Jantjies off a blindside move and the half ended with Murray covering a curious grubber by his counterpart.

The plethora of questionable breakdown penalties against Munster continued to mount after the break. But Libbok fluffed a penalty after Snyman had been trapped and Munster twice held up close-range drives again after Steven Kitshoff was rewarded with a turnover penalty when planting his hands beyond the ball on the ground.

49 nóim #STOvMUN@THESTORMERS - 14@Munsterrugby - 12



An dara úd faighte ag a Stormers, le Deon Fourie ag aimsiú an spás agus faigheann sé an úd



Deon Fourie gets Stormers their second try coming from a strong maul @IrishRugby @URCOfficial#BKTURC #Rugby pic.twitter.com/BKsn9r1ZVF — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 27, 2023

After a good read by Daly on Willemse and clearance by Daly, the latter was harshly binned when attempting to dive on the ball as Angelo Davids nudged the ball past him. A penalty would have been ample, but finally the Stormers’ lineout maul yielded a try for Fourie, Libbok’s conversion putting the home team in front and the home crowd in raptures.

But Crowley’s towering garryowen and Nash’s chance led to another multiphase attack, with Daly’s break giving Munster impetus. But after kicking their first penalty of the half to the corner, but Jeremy Loughman was correctly pinged for obstruction.

A big chance gone.

One exhausting, end-to-end passage of ball in play underlined this would be an unremitting test of fitness. Libbok and Willemse tried to work their magic, but Munster put in some superb defensive sets; Cash tackling Libbok and Fekitoa wining a turnover, before Nash covered Libbok’s grubber.

Ben Healy was now an additional playmaker and kicker, and having found grass with his left foot, somehow Coombes found the energy to charge down Libbok’s kick, the ball falling invitingly into Craig Casey’s arms.

On and on they went, Keith Earls and Niall Scannell adding energy in the carries, before Daly skip passed to Daly on the wing, and he had the awareness to pass inside for Hodnett to bounce Davids and score in the 75th minute.

To his credit, Crowley landed the touchline conversion. Less to his credit, the young outhalf was binned for nudging the ball from sub scrumhalf Paul de Wet. Haley was also pinged at the breakdown, but one more Stormers lineout drive culminated in Alex Kendellen and Beirne engineering one final turnover.

They dug deep, from one to 23, and most probably beyond. Departing players, long-time warriors and the younger generation celebrated as one, and rightly so, their togetherness fostered by a six-game end to the season away from home. URC champions, and deservedly so too.

One to tell the grandchildren about.

Scoring sequence: 6 mins Libbok try and con 7-0; 10 mins Barron try 7-5; 29 mins Crowley try, Crowley con 7-12; (half-time 7-12); 50 mins Fourie try, Libbok con 14-12; 75 mins Hodnett try, Crowley con 14-19.

STORMERS: Damian Willemse, Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Steven Kitshoff (capt), Joseph Dweba, Frans Malherbe, Ruben van Heerden, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos. Replacements: Ben-Jason Dixon for Dayimani (50 mins), Willie Engelbrecht for Fourie (57 mins), JJ Kotze for Dweba, Neethling Fouche for Malherbe (both 62 mins), Ali Vermaak for Kitshoff (72 mins), Paul de Wet for Jantjies (66 mins), Marcel Theunissen for van Heerden, Clayton Blommetjies for Zas (both 78 mins). Sinbinned: Roos (19-29 mins).

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: RG Snyman for O’Mahony (34 mins), Niall Scannell for Barron, Josh Wycherley for Loughman, Roman Salanoa for Archer (62 mins), Ben Healy for Frisch (63 mins), Craig Casey for Murray (63 mins), Alex Kendellen for Kleyn (69 mins), Keith Earls for Nash (70 mins). Sinbinned: Haley (48-58 mins), Crowley (79 mins),

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR).