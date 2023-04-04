Owen Doyle: URC referees need to start cutting the mustard

Gloucester's number eight Ruan Ackermann wins a lineout from La Rochelle's lock Thomas Lavault during the European Rugby Champions Cup clash at the Marcel-Deflandre Stadium in La Rochelle. Photograph: Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images

The old port of La Rochelle had been battered all day long. Rolling in from the Atlantic, a gale force wind was blowing heavy rain almost horizontally across the town. It was hardly safe to venture outside, not a boat left the harbour.

Yet, by kick-off time, the storm had moved on with the sun throwing shadows on the pitch as Stade Marcel Deflandre filled up, once again, to capacity.

On paper, this match looked like a walk in the park for the home team who are second in France’s Top 14, while Gloucester languish in ninth in the Premiership, losing their last match to bottom-placed Newcastle. No one had forecast the fireworks to come.

Those lucky enough to have tickets were treated to a real thriller, with Gloucester coming within moments of removing the holders from the competition.

Mike Adamson of Scotland was in charge, performing well enough, with one major caveat. Referees are called upon to make many decisions during the course of a match – most are straightforward, easy enough, but then there are calls which need strong officiating of high order.

When La Rochelle’s Georges-Henri Colombe croc-rolled Ruan Ackermann out of a breakdown, Colombe’s 135kgs frame landed heavily across his opponent’s leg and knee which twisted grotesquely under the weight.

Adamson went to the big screen to check, the highly-dangerous manoeuvre surely called for a red card. But, inexplicably, the referee produced only a yellow.

In the sharpest of contrasts, Adamson’s Scottish colleague, referee Hollie Davidson, correctly interpreted events on the big screen in the overwhelming defeat of Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations, owned the decision, and unhesitatingly produced a red-card for France’s Annabelle Deshaye.

In general, referees must be held to account for poor decisions, and Adamson will presumably have done a lot of thinking as he headed home. It was the sort of foul which definitely does not favour the 20-minute red card replacement argument.

Gloucester were eventually undone, but only by a last-minute try. Having pounded the goal-line with countless pick and drives, La Rochelle eventually went wide to Teddy Thomas who jinked over for the winning score.

The visitors will, no doubt, ask the referee if La Rochelle players had all stayed on their feet in that multiple phase build-up, I’d like the answer to that too.

The English v French club matches present a serious problem for Tony Spreadbury, the European referee manager. Inevitably, these must be reffed by URC officials and too many have yet to prove that they are capable at this higher level.

Once Jaco Peyper and Andrew Brace are allocated matches, there must be a lot of head-scratching as to who to appoint. This makes the Georgian Nika Amashukelli a valuable asset at European level.

Nika Amashukelli: the Georgian referee is proving a valuable asset at European level.

But the bottom line is that URC referees need to do a whole lot better, both within their own competition, and also when they move up through the food chain. More of them need to start cutting the mustard.

Wayne Barnes will have enjoyed his trip to sunny Durban, he reffed very well, and, thankfully, mostly silently.

Munster were never at the races against the Sharks, and now have a few mountains to climb to claim a Champions Cup spot for next season.

Meanwhile, Luke Pearce was in the Aviva to oversee Leinster clinically advancing past Ulster. There is quite an interesting discussion as to who is the better of the two, Barnes or Pearce.

Barnes tends to look for the important stuff and leave marginal or immaterial stuff alone. Pearce is fast on the trigger, often returning to sanction offences which have had absolutely no bearing on play. Two different styles, with the Barnes modus operandi getting my vote.

Ireland’s Andrew Brace and TMO Joy Neville were in Sandy Park for Exeter’s clash against Montpellier, another mighty battle. In my refereeing days Philippe Saint-André was capped 69 times. He had deceptive, blinding pace, and now, as Montpellier coach, he was equally quick to criticise several decisions by the officials.

True, there were several seemingly “late” calls by Neville, which chalked off points on Montpellier’s side of the scoreboard, but the TMO interventions were within the allowed time and looked accurate to me.

There is, though, a lot of sympathy for Saint-André around Zac Mercer’s red card. There seemed to be quite enough grounds for mitigation to yellow, or no offence; the force of the impact was hardly enough for the ultimate sanction, and wasn’t there a dip by the ball carrier?

The TMO might well have done better to leave this alone, and, even then, Brace could have selected a different colour. More food for thought for the officials here, and some too for the red card replacement fans.

Exeter won after extra-time. With the scores then still locked on 33 points each, the home team advanced by dint of scoring five tries to four – talk about going down to the wire.

The very sharp end of this competition is fast approaching, more epic, nerve-frazzling moments to come. Take a deep breath, sit back, enjoy it.

PS: Leinster will welcome Nika Amashukeli on Friday evening for the visit of Leicester; while Andrew Brace is likely to have another humdinger when he travels to La Rochelle for their clash with Saracens.