Women’s Six Nations: Ireland overpowered by France team miles better at everything

France's centre Gabrielle Vernier runs in a try during the Six Nations international women's rugby union match between Ireland and France at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty

Ireland 3 France 53

In other circumstances an outcome such as this would lead to all kinds of hand-wringing and recriminations, but to what end? There was no shortage of desire or earnestness from the Irish players, and they never took a backwards step, but they were overpowered and outmanoeuvred and bamboozled by a French team that was miles better at everything. In every respect it was an unequal struggle.

France scored nine tries, seven of them after they were reduced to 14 players midway through the first half. Their grip on the game tightened the longer it went on, and playing against a cross wind in the second half Ireland scarcely entered French territory. At no stage did the visitors become tired or satisfied.

Ireland had no answers. Their spirit never failed, and if their discipline was poor at times it was just a symptom of how much pressure they were under. There were short bursts of cohesion in attack, and a handful of gain-line triumphs, but not enough to bother the visitors.

READ MORE

In an admirable display of solidarity the enthusiastic home crowd gave Ireland a standing ovation as they left the field at half-time, and again when they returned, but the gulf in class was sobering. France had five tries on the board by then and the game was emptied out as a contest.

𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 🔵



Charlotte Escudero scores her first ever try for her country.



☘️ 3-53 🇫🇷#IREvFRA #TikTokW6N pic.twitter.com/bmeY04ER6U — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 1, 2023

Ireland simply couldn’t cope with France’s power and their blistering athleticism. The visitors’ half-backs, Pauline Bourdon and Carla Arbez controlled with the game with their vision and dynamism and Bourdon, especially, was unmanageable. She had two tries before half-time and would have had a third without a hugely generous pass to Gabrielle Vernier a couple of metres from the Irish line.

Young Dannah O’Brien did well on her debut at outhalf, and on a blustery afternoon her thoughtful, prodigious kicking provided Ireland with a reasonable share of field position in the first half. But Ireland’s visits to the French 22 were undone by bluntness or handling errors, or both.

The most promising Irish move ended when O’Brien was isolated in contact just a couple of metres short of the French line and the ball was poached by the French hooker, Agathe Sochat, midway through the first half. That was the closest Ireland came to scoring a try.

The French prop Annaelle Deshaye was red-carded for a high tackle on Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird midway through the first half, but it didn’t change the momentum of the game. Within ten minutes Bourdon had crossed for both of her tries and by half-time France were 27-3 in front.

In the second half France didn’t give Ireland a moment to breathe. Souchat scored their sixth try, after a devastating rolling maul, 14 minutes after the break, and they essentially set up camp in the Irish half after that. There was no way out.

IRELAND: M Deely; A Doyle, A Dalton, V Irwin, N Behan; D O’Brien, M Scuffil-McCabe; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday, S Monaghan; D Wall, G Moore, D Nic a Bháird.

Replacements: A McGann for Irwin 52 mins; E Swords for Scuffil-McCabe 52 mins; S McGrath for Haney 58 mins; B Hogan for Moore 58 mins; H O’Connor for Fryday 73 mins; L Delaney for Doyle 73 mins; K Buggy for Djougang 73 mins; C Neilsen for Jones 76 mins

Yellow card: Deely 69 mins

FRANCE: M Bourgeois; C Banet, M Ménager, G Vernier, C Boujard; C Arbez, P Bourdon; A Deshayes, A Sochat, C Joyeux; M Feleu, A Forlani; A Berthoumieu, E Gros, C Escudero.

Replacements: C Lindelauf for Berthoumieu 25 mins; J Tremouliere for Arbez 52 mins; G Hermet for Gros 52 mins; A Khalfaoui for Joyeux 55 mins; A Chambon for Bourdon 59 mins; M Dupouy for Menager 60 mins; E Riffonneau for Sochat 64 mins; M Picut for Forlani 68 mins

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)

Sent off: Deshaye 20 mins