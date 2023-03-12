Scotland v Ireland live: Build-up to crucial Six Nations match at Murrayfield

Team news

Andy Farrell has made six changes to the Irish starting XV with Tadhg Furlong returning at tight-head for his first game since early December.

Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan and Peter O’Mahony are all restored as well, with Bundee Aki and Caelan Doris each reverting to their more familiar positions of inside centre and number ‘8′ respectively.

The match-day 23 has also been strengthened by the return from injury of Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw to the replacements, where Cian Healy is preferred to David Kilcoyne. Ronan Kelleher, Jack Conan and Ross Byrne revert to the bench after starting in Ireland’s 34-20 win over Italy in Rome a fortnight ago.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster).

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Znder Fagerson; Richie Gray, Jonny Gray; Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris

Hello and welcome to live coverage and build-up to the Ireland’s crucial Six Nations game against Scotland at Murrayfield. France’s bonus point victory over England means Ireland can’t win the championship today, but they can put it almost beyond doubt with a bonus point victory in Edinburgh, and leave themselves a match away from a Grand Slam at the Aviva next Saturday against England.

Scotland have looked arguably as strong as they have since they won the Five Nations in 1999 and will provide a stern test for Andy Farrell’s men, who are back at almost full strength after some injury concerns. Kick off is at 3pm. @DavidGorman20.